Faribault, MN

PHOTOS: Final walls of Farmer Seed and Nursery comes down

By Kristine Goodrich
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 5 days ago

Demolition of the former Farmer Seed and Nursery building neared completion Thursday morning with the collapse of the second and third floors of the storefront along Fourth Street NW.

A demolition crew has been working since mid-October to raze the historic complex of buildings, which date as far back as the 1890s and had become an iconic sight in Faribault.

The westbound side of the road was closed Thursday, with both directions of traffic confined to the two usually eastbound lanes. A cable was wrapped around the remnants of the building and provided tension to pull the ruins away from the road as they collapsed.

With a number of onlookers watched as the final walls fell just before noon. All that remained was the stone front of the first floor.

A concrete outbuilding also remains and will become part of the storage facility that will be be built on the site, along with an apartment building.

Rice County, MN
Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914

