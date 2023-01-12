Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather vs Pacquiao II: Welterweight title offer possible in 2023
A Mayweather vs Pacquiao rematch would be considered for a vacant welterweight title once Errol Spence Jr. vacates the straps, World Boxing News understands. Boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, who met in the most lucrative Pay Per View of all time in 2017, are both signed to the same promotional company.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia PPV on the verge of collapse
Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will not be meeting this year if a deadline laid down by Oscar De La Hoya expires in the next 48 hours. The Golden Boy promoter stated no contract had been received for a massive Pay Per View clash between the pair in the first half of 2023.
worldboxingnews.net
Boxing News: Naoya Inoue drops undisputed / WBC 130 belt set
Naoya Inoue is moving in weight and relinquishing his undisputed status as the ultimate ruler in the bantamweight division. The Japanese fighter has notified the World Boxing Council that he will vacate its title to move up to the super bantamweight division. He also intends to inform the IBF, WBO,...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis already training for Ryan Garcia fight on April 15th
By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is already started training a week after his last fight, getting ready for his mega-clash against Ryan Garcia on April 15th on Showtime PPV. Tank (28-0, 26 KOs) isn’t taking chances that he’ll lose to the hard-hitting Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) because...
worldboxingnews.net
Boxing World Champions: WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC – January 2023
World Boxing News lists all the major Boxing World Champions holding an IBF, WBC, WBA, or WBO title in January 2023. The list is compiled from the top heavyweight division to the lowest limit. Title holders with four championships are considered undisputed in the modern era. WBC Franchise and WBA...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Admits Concern Over Gervonta Davis' Legal Issues
Undefeated Ryan Garcia is already gearing up for his potential showdown with WBA 'regular' lightweight champion Gervonta 'Tank' Davis. Their anticipated showdown, which is going to be distributed by Showtime Pay-Per-View, is targeted to take place in the month of April. Davis was in action earlier this month, when he...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya On Tank Davis-Ryan Garcia: I Have No Contract; Deadline Monday Or Moving On
Oscar De La Hoya publicly issued an ultimatum early Sunday morning. Ryan Garcia’s promoter stated through his Twitter account that he has not yet received Garcia’s contract for his pay-per-view showdown with Gervonta Davis. According to De La Hoya, if they don’t get a contract from Davis’ handlers by Monday, he will begin looking for another opponent for Garcia’s next fight.
worldboxingnews.net
Pacquiao vs Marquez V ‘would be most exciting exhibition ever’
Calls for Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez to fight for a fifth time on the exhibition circuit are getting louder by the day. Since Pacquiao announced his involvement in the alternative method of fighting past retirement, the Marquez clash is high on everyone’s wishlist. Some are even stating...
Boxing Scene
Dmitry Bivol Backing David Benavidez In Caleb Plant Clash
Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez hasn't formally been announced, but that hasn't stopped both boxers from claiming that their showdown is signed, sealed, and delivered. By and large, outside of Canelo Alvarez, both Plant and Benavidez are regarded as the two most skilled fighters in the entire super middleweight division. With the winner of their 168-pound clash ostensibly next in line to face Alvarez, and considering their long-running feud, countless names outside of their division are patiently waiting for the final outcome.
worldboxingnews.net
Efe Ajagba edges Stephan Shaw in close heavyweight contest
The heavyweights boxed instead of brawled, and Efe Ajagba closed the show strong. Ajagba edged the previously unbeaten Stephan Shaw by 10-round unanimous decision (96-94 3x) Saturday evening at Turning Stone Resort Casino. Ajagba (17-1, 13 KOs) won his second straight bout since a 2021 defeat to Frank Sanchez. He...
