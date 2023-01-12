ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, TN

Search underway for missing Morgan County man

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O3fDL_0kCfMTd900

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man last seen on Jan. 7 in Rockwood.

Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was last seen at 3 a.m. on Jan. 7 at Mountain Top Bar & Grill on Westel Road in Rockwood. The sheriff’s office says he has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is also 6’5′ and weighs 220 pounds. When he was last seen, he was were khaki shorts and black shoes.

Snow possible Friday, here’s when and where

The sheriff’s office also gave several identifying characteristics including a cross tattoo on his forearm, a cross tattoo on his left hand and an angel with a gravestone tattoo on his chest. He is also believed to be driving a vehicle bearing TN plate #315-BGDJ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MHOfW_0kCfMTd900

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to contact MCSO at (423)346-6262.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone .

Woman reports hit-and-run in West Knox County

Authorities say nearly 400 people go missing in Tennessee each year. That’s five people for every 100,000. Check this list of people missing from East Tennessee to see if you can help locate someone.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. Isaiah Micah Fontana, a 19-year-old, died at the jail on Thursday, Jan. 12, according to the TBI. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

WATCH: Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper rescues owl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper lent a helping hand to an owl on Sunday. A video captured the moment Trooper Crouser walked up to the bird on the side of the road. “Thankfully, Mr. Owl agreed with the trooper that the road was no place for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

THP trooper rescues owl in road

On Sunday, hundreds of people visited the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville for a free Martin Luther King Jr. tribute show. It’s a frosty cold start to Sunday with temperatures in the 20s, but feeling like the teens for many of us. Knoxville police officer placed on leave after theft...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for Isaiah Fontana

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sunday a vigil was held for a man found dead at the Anderson County Detention Center. “He had a long life to live,” said Diane Ridnour.  Isaiah Micah Fontana, 19, died Thursday morning while in custody at the Anderson County Detention Center. MORE: Death at Anderson County jail under investigation by TBI Ridnour stated, “he […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Office on Aging talks about upcoming KCSO and MDC Aging Adult Resource Fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Metro Drug Coalition is partnering with Knox County Sheriff’s Office to provide resources and medication takeback for Knoxville’s older adults. Angela Bartlett with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging joined WATE 6 On Your Side to discuss what people can expect at the upcoming Aging Adult Resource Fair. The Aging Adult Resource Fair will […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged. Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment, news outlets reported on Wednesday. The train hit the truck, which was […]
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WDEF

Woman Walking on I-75 Killed

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
WATE

Man missing from Morgan County

Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was last seen at 3 a.m. on Jan. 7 at Mountain Top Bar & Grill on Westel Road in Rockwood. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was last seen at 3 a.m. on Jan. 7 at Mountain Top Bar & Grill on Westel Road in Rockwood. News at...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’

A 19-year-old died will in custody at the Anderson County Jail Thursday, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Final suspect arrested after deadly East Knoxville shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. Several people were seen running from the home where the shooting happened, a release said. Former Fentress...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Ex-Fentress County corrections officer charged with statutory rape

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a minor while he was employed as a Fentress County corrections officer was arrested on Friday. Nicholas St. John, 22, was indicted on one charge of statutory rape and one count of aggravated burglary. Through an investigation that began in October 2021, TBI […]
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy