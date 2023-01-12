ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, PA

PSP: Boat, trailer & cuckoo clock stolen in Bradford County

By Carl Aldinger
 3 days ago

WINDHAM TWP., Pa. ( WETM ) – Police in Bradford County are asking for information on the theft of a boat, its trailer, and a clock worth several hundred dollars.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to Windham Township on January 10 for the report of the theft. According to the police report, a man from Vestal and a man from Athens reported their fishing boat and trailer, and a cuckoo clock were stolen sometime after December 10, 2022.

Police said the 17-foot bass fishing boat was worth $10,000, the black Dri Doc trailer worth $2,000, and the cuckoo clock worth $700 (total value of stolen items worth $12,700).

Anyone with information on the theft is encouraged to call PSP Towanda at 570-265-2186.

