Eddie Edwards Names His Best Matches In IMPACT Wrestling So Far

Eddie Edwards is reflecting on some of his best matches during his tenure in IMPACT Wrestling. Eddie Edwards has been one of the faces of IMPACT for several years now. During his time with the promotion, he has held many championships and wrestled legends like Bobby Lashley, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and more. Edwards is also a significant part of the promotion today and wrestles modern stars like Josh Alexander, Jonathan Gresham, and more.
Kofi Kingston On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Resignation: Her Presence Will Definitely Be Missed

Kofi Kingston comments on Stephanie McMahon's resignation. On July 22, 2022, Stephanie was named WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO after Vince McMahon retired. She had already been appointed the Interim CEO and Chairwoman after Vince stepped away from his duties amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money. Following her father's retirement, she and Nick Khan worked together as the Co-CEOs until Stephanie announced her resignation on January 10. That same day, Vince was unanimously voted the Executive Chairman of the Board.
Taylor Wilde Says Jordynne Grace Would Be Her Top Knockout Firefighter Pick

Taylor Wilde discusses her side career as a firefighter. After retiring from professional wrestling in 2011, Taylor Wilde became a full-time firefighter in Toronto in 2015. Even after returning to the wrestling in 2021, Wilde has said on numerous occasions that she is still a firefighter despite frequently competing for IMPACT Wrestling.
Jade Cargill Breaks Record For Longest-Reigning Champion In AEW History

Jade Cargill continues to break molds and smash records. Jade Cargill made history as the first AEW TBS Champion, winning the title on January 5, 2022. In the past year, she has continued to dominate and hasn't suffered a single defeat. Now, she's being credited for breaking a record previously held by Hikaru Shida.
WWE Interested In Hikuleo

WWE is interested in a New Japan Pro Wrestling name who is in the news... but it isn't who you might think. Fightful Select has learned that higher ups within WWE have expressed interest internally in Hikuleo. Fightful has told that has been the word for "months," and we actually had heard that even prior to the Wrestle Kingdom show.
WWE Interested In NJPW's Tama Tonga

WWE has interest in a longtime New Japan Pro Wrestling talent, and his situation is quite ironic, considering he just faced a WWE superstar. Fightful Select has learned that WWE has internally expressed interest in Tama Tonga. While we're told that the interest in possibly bringing in Tonga isn't new, word traveled through the NJPW locker room ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17 and made its way to Fightful. Ironically enough, Tama Tonga faced WWE talent and NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson at Wrestle Kingdom 17, winning the title.
AKIRA Signs With MLW

MLW has brought in a highly touted indie name. Fightful Select has learned that AKIRA has signed with Major League Wrestling and will be starting soon. We learned that this has been in the works for months, dating back to at least early November. AKIRA, who was originally out of...
Producers For January 4 AEW Dynamite

Fightful Select has learned the following coaches/producers for AEW Dynamite on January 4. - Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett: Pat Buck. - Tony Nese vs. Bryan Danielson, MJF segment: Jerry Lynn. - Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox: Ariya Daivari. - Jade Cargill & Red Velvet: Billy Gunn. -...
Becky Lynch And Undertaker Bundles Available For Rainbow Six Siege

WWE superstars have entered Rainbow Six Siege. Rainbow Six Siege and WWE revealed that Becky Lynch and Undertaker bundles are now available in the game. The Deadman Bundle will include the Undertaker uniform, headgear, operator portrait, WWE championship charm, The Tombstone weapon skin for the MK17 CQB, and a Moonlight Brawl background. The Becky Lynch Bundle will include a Becky Lynch outfit designed after her 2018-2020 ‘The Man’ phase, a WWE championship charm, a Dis-Arm-Her weapon skin for the UZK50GI, and an ‘I Am The Man’ background.
WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership Rises On 1/13/2023

The preliminary viewership numbers for the January 13 episode of WWE SmackDown are in. SpoilerTV reported on Saturday, January 14, that WWE SmackDown on January 13 averaged 2.182 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour drew 2.204 million viewers and the second hour drew 2.160 million viewers. Friday's WWE SmackDown also recorded a preliminary 0.50 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
