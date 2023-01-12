Eddie Edwards is reflecting on some of his best matches during his tenure in IMPACT Wrestling. Eddie Edwards has been one of the faces of IMPACT for several years now. During his time with the promotion, he has held many championships and wrestled legends like Bobby Lashley, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and more. Edwards is also a significant part of the promotion today and wrestles modern stars like Josh Alexander, Jonathan Gresham, and more.

