Mickie James Would Love To Face Mercedes Mone, Wrestle In AEW And WWE As IMPACT Knockouts Champion
Mickie James saved her career at IMPACT Hard To Kill when she defeated Jordynne Grace in the main event to win the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Had James lost, it would have marked the end of her legendary career as she put her career on the line in the bout. Now...
Bully Ray On Sticking Around In IMPACT Wrestling After IMPACT Hard To Kill: Revenge Is On My Mind
Bully Ray is sticking around in IMPACT Wrestling despite losing at IMPACT Hard to Kill 2023. Bully Ray, despite losing to Josh Alexander in Full Metal Mayhem at IMPACT Hard to Kill, says he'll be sticking around in IMPACT Wrestling, and revenge is what's on his mind. During an appearance...
Eddie Edwards Names His Best Matches In IMPACT Wrestling So Far
Eddie Edwards is reflecting on some of his best matches during his tenure in IMPACT Wrestling. Eddie Edwards has been one of the faces of IMPACT for several years now. During his time with the promotion, he has held many championships and wrestled legends like Bobby Lashley, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and more. Edwards is also a significant part of the promotion today and wrestles modern stars like Josh Alexander, Jonathan Gresham, and more.
PCO Is Resurrected, Attacks Eddie Edwards At IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023
Eddie Edwards buried PCO alive in the Las Vegas desert on November 4, 2022. A little over two months later, PCO is back, and he came looking for revenge at IMPACT Hard to Kill 2023. Shortly after Eddie Edwards defeated Jonathan Gresham, the lights went out at Center Stage in...
Kofi Kingston On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Resignation: Her Presence Will Definitely Be Missed
Kofi Kingston comments on Stephanie McMahon's resignation. On July 22, 2022, Stephanie was named WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO after Vince McMahon retired. She had already been appointed the Interim CEO and Chairwoman after Vince stepped away from his duties amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money. Following her father's retirement, she and Nick Khan worked together as the Co-CEOs until Stephanie announced her resignation on January 10. That same day, Vince was unanimously voted the Executive Chairman of the Board.
Paul Heyman Featured On NFL Game, Young Rock Viewership, Raven-IMPACT Update | Fight Size Update
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, January 14, 2023:. - Paul Heyman was featured before an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock, on Friday January 13, amassed 1.428 million viewers and a 0.3 rating on NBC. -...
Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Top Flight, Willie Mack, More Set For 1/16 AEW Dark: Elevation
The lineup is set for the January 16 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. All Elite Wrestling announced the following lineup for Monday's AEW Dark: Elevation:. AEW Dark: Elevation (1/16) - Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, & Emi Sakura vs. Johnnie Robbie, Vipress, & Zyra. - Athena vs. Zeda Zhang. - The...
Taylor Wilde Says Jordynne Grace Would Be Her Top Knockout Firefighter Pick
Taylor Wilde discusses her side career as a firefighter. After retiring from professional wrestling in 2011, Taylor Wilde became a full-time firefighter in Toronto in 2015. Even after returning to the wrestling in 2021, Wilde has said on numerous occasions that she is still a firefighter despite frequently competing for IMPACT Wrestling.
Shingo Takagi And Great-O-Khan To Compete In MMA Rules Bout For KOPW Provisional Title
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that Shingo Takagi will defend his 2023 King of Pro Wrestling Provisional Championship against Great-O-Khan in a MMA rules bout at NJPW The New Beginning in Nagoya. Great-O-Khan proposed the bout, which won the vote against Shingo's proposed stipulation of a 30 count fall match, 60.7% to 39.3%.
Spoiler: Former Knockouts Champion Returns, World Title Top Contender Crowned At 1/14 IMPACT Tapings
Big happenings out of the January 14 IMPACT Wrestling tapings. IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set of television tapings on January 14 from Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia. The tapings were billed as the fallout from IMPACT Hard To Kill. Read below if you would like to know the major spoilers.
Jade Cargill Breaks Record For Longest-Reigning Champion In AEW History
Jade Cargill continues to break molds and smash records. Jade Cargill made history as the first AEW TBS Champion, winning the title on January 5, 2022. In the past year, she has continued to dominate and hasn't suffered a single defeat. Now, she's being credited for breaking a record previously held by Hikaru Shida.
WWE Interested In Hikuleo
WWE is interested in a New Japan Pro Wrestling name who is in the news... but it isn't who you might think. Fightful Select has learned that higher ups within WWE have expressed interest internally in Hikuleo. Fightful has told that has been the word for "months," and we actually had heard that even prior to the Wrestle Kingdom show.
WWE Interested In NJPW's Tama Tonga
WWE has interest in a longtime New Japan Pro Wrestling talent, and his situation is quite ironic, considering he just faced a WWE superstar. Fightful Select has learned that WWE has internally expressed interest in Tama Tonga. While we're told that the interest in possibly bringing in Tonga isn't new, word traveled through the NJPW locker room ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17 and made its way to Fightful. Ironically enough, Tama Tonga faced WWE talent and NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson at Wrestle Kingdom 17, winning the title.
AKIRA Signs With MLW
MLW has brought in a highly touted indie name. Fightful Select has learned that AKIRA has signed with Major League Wrestling and will be starting soon. We learned that this has been in the works for months, dating back to at least early November. AKIRA, who was originally out of...
Maria Kanellis: AEW Has The Talent To Do An All Women's Show, It's About Bandwidth Perspective
Maria Kanellis comments on the possibility of an AEW all-women's show. Maria has had success running women's divisions in the past as she spearheaded the ROH women's division alongside Bobby Cruise during the pandemic and coming out of the pandemic. She and Cruise also run Women's Wrestling Army, an all-women's promotion.
Producers For January 4 AEW Dynamite
Fightful Select has learned the following coaches/producers for AEW Dynamite on January 4. - Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett: Pat Buck. - Tony Nese vs. Bryan Danielson, MJF segment: Jerry Lynn. - Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox: Ariya Daivari. - Jade Cargill & Red Velvet: Billy Gunn. -...
Roman Reigns And Kevin Owens Contract Signing, More Set For 1/20 WWE SmackDown
See what's on tap for the January 20 episode of WWE SmackDown. Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns will sign the contrac to make their bout at the WWE Royal Rumble official on the January 20 episode of WWE SmackDown. Owens will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at...
Battle Slam DREAM Results (1/15): Jonathan Gresham Faces Baron Black, Mike Bailey In Action
Battle Slam held its Battle Slam DREAM event on January 15 from Atlanta, GA. The event will air on FITE TV. Fans can learn more about Battle Slam on their social media page. Full results (courtesy of Stephen Jensen & Ryan Torres) and highlights are below. Battle Slam DREAM Results...
Becky Lynch And Undertaker Bundles Available For Rainbow Six Siege
WWE superstars have entered Rainbow Six Siege. Rainbow Six Siege and WWE revealed that Becky Lynch and Undertaker bundles are now available in the game. The Deadman Bundle will include the Undertaker uniform, headgear, operator portrait, WWE championship charm, The Tombstone weapon skin for the MK17 CQB, and a Moonlight Brawl background. The Becky Lynch Bundle will include a Becky Lynch outfit designed after her 2018-2020 ‘The Man’ phase, a WWE championship charm, a Dis-Arm-Her weapon skin for the UZK50GI, and an ‘I Am The Man’ background.
WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership Rises On 1/13/2023
The preliminary viewership numbers for the January 13 episode of WWE SmackDown are in. SpoilerTV reported on Saturday, January 14, that WWE SmackDown on January 13 averaged 2.182 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour drew 2.204 million viewers and the second hour drew 2.160 million viewers. Friday's WWE SmackDown also recorded a preliminary 0.50 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
