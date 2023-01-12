Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
Yardbarker
Seahawks reportedly made decision on Geno Smith's future
After an impressive season leading the team to the NFL playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to make re-signing Geno Smith to a multiyear deal a priority in the offseason. Ahead of the Seattle's playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks have...
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
This offensive weapon might be a headache for Chiefs' next opponent
Could a trade-deadline pickup be among the Chiefs' best players in the postseason?. During the TV broadcast of the Chiefs' Week 18 win over the Raiders, ESPN's Louis Riddick said Kansas City GM Brett Veach told him Kadarius Toney may soon be the team's best wideout. In 2008 and 2009, Riddick and Veach worked together for the Philadelphia Eagles under head coach Andy Reid.
NFL Fans Blast Tony Romo as ‘Biased’ During Bills-Dolphins AFC Wild Card Game
Tony Romo is one of the top analysts in the NFL TV game, but some fans took exception to the former Cowboy quarterback’s neutrality when calling Sunday’s games. Then again, others believed Romo was trying to be so neutral that he ended up being wishy washy. Guess it all depends on which team you were cheering for or whether you cared who won.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend
Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
Yardbarker
San Francisco 49ers Add All-Pro To Wild Card Roster
The San Francisco 49ers elevated two for the Wild Card round. The San Francisco 49ers made two roster decisions before their Wild Card game Saturday. The 49ers will play their divisional rival, the Seattle Seahawks, in an afternoon game Saturday. Battling several injuries in the secondary in the late season it looks like the 49ers will be turning to a former All-Pro cornerback for help against the Seahawks.
NFL
NFL Divisional Round schedule announced
AFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) (4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs (NBC, Peacock, Universo) NFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) (6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles (FOX, FOX Deportes) Sunday, Jan. 22. AFC: 3:00 p.m. (ET) (3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+) NFC: 6:30 p.m. (ET)...
Yardbarker
Maxx Crosby had one-word reaction to being left off of All-Pro team
"Crosby is playing as probably the second-best defensive player in the league," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said recently. In 17 games, Crosby led the league in tackles for a loss (22.0), totaled 89 tackles — the most by a DE— tied for eighth in sacks (12.5) and was second in QB pressures (52), all career highs, per Pro Football Reference. He also tied for sixth in forced fumbles (three).
Yardbarker
Top Chicago Bears free agent target admits he wants a big payday
Chicago Bears free agent target Daron Payne admits he wants a big payday. The Chicago Bears have a lot of needs to address in the 2023 offseason and fortuanetly for them, they have a lot of cap space and the No. 1 overall pick to work with. Which direction they go with certain positions will be the biggest questions to address.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Makes Interesting Tom Brady Prediction
Stephen A. isn’t the only one who agrees. Stephen A. has had some interesting sports hot takes this year. Of course, you can say that about any given year. However, there is no doubt that the NFL has given him plenty of talking points. This is especially true as it pertains to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Doug Pederson's postgame speech to the Jaguars after their wild win will give you chills
The Jaguars pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history Saturday night, beating the Chargers 31-30 in an absolute thriller in Jacksonville. One of the biggest reasons for the Jaguars’ huge turnaround this year is their head coach, Doug Pederson. The franchise made the right move by firing Urban Meyer (who is the worst coach in NFL history) before the end of last season and then quickly scooping up Pederson in the offseason.
Doug Pederson made masterful moves during Jaguars’ epic comeback
Doug Pederson has received praise for turning around the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. On Saturday night, he proved in a huge way just how valuable he is as a head coach as his team came back from down 27-0 in the playoffs to win 31-30. The Jaguars fell behind 27-0 in their AFC Wild Card... The post Doug Pederson made masterful moves during Jaguars’ epic comeback appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kevin O'Connell's response when asked about Ed Donatell's future
Ed Donatell's defense didn't come through on the big stage.
Yardbarker
REPORT: Atlanta Falcons Request To Interview Packers Coach
The Atlanta Falcons are looking for a defensive coordinator. The Atlanta Falcons are reaching out to find their next defensive coordinator. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is retiring from the position after two seasons. According to Matt Urben with USA Today, the Falcons plan to take their time before they hire their next defensive coordinator. They want to look at many candidates. One of those candidates is reportedly a Packers coach.
Yardbarker
J.K. Dobbins blasts Ravens over goal-line strategy
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley committed a costly mistake in his team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night, but running back J.K. Dobbins clearly feels Baltimore’s coaching staff was to blame for the unfortunate turn of events. The Ravens had a 3rd-and-goal at the Cincinnati one-yard...
3 Chargers most to blame for NFL Wild Card Round collapse vs. Jaguars
Wow, just, WOW. The Los Angeles Chargers completed one of the most embarrassing collapses in NFL postseason history on Saturday night. This team has a long history of humiliating losses, but this has to be a brand-new low. The first half went about as perfect as the Chargers could have...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Chargers' Stunning Loss
Is there anything worse than being a Chargers fan? The AFC West franchise fell to the Jaguars 31-30 on Saturday night. There's nothing wrong with losing a hard-fought postseason game. There is something wrong if you lose it like the Chargers did. After once leading 27-0, the Chargers ...
Yardbarker
Giants Add Former All-ACC Running Back To Wild Card Roster
The Giants added a former All-ACC RB for Sunday’s roster. The New York Giants will have a former All-ACC running back as a potential option in the backfield for the Wild Card round. The Giants were making a few roster decisions ahead of their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. The Giants were dealing with injuries in practice, but they appear to have good news on offensive lineman Evan Neal, as the team did not elevate a lineman.
Comments / 0