ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

7-Eleven Convenience Store Robbed in Grantville

A convenience store was robbed by a gunman in the Grantville area, police said Sunday. The robbery happened at 11:14 p.m. Saturday in the 6400 block of Mission Gorge Road, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. A man walked into the 7-Eleven store and approached the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Police Searching for East Village Stabbing Suspect Near Petco Park

San Diego police are searching for the suspect who stabbed someone twice and hit them in the head in the East Village, according to the San Diego Police Department. A 34-year-old man was found with stab wounds, but still awake and breathing at K Street and Tony Gwynn Drive around 6:36 p.m., according to SDPD Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Marcos Stabbing Victim Dies in Hospital: SDSO

A 60-year-old man who was stabbed last weekend in San Marcos has died of his injuries, authorities reported Friday. Deputies responding to a report of an assault about 6 p.m. Saturday found Martin Mendoza of San Marcos gravely wounded in a parking lot in the 200 block of West San Marcos Boulevard, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
SAN MARCOS, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Sentenced for Fatally Stabbing Husband 50 Times in Mount Helix

A man who stabbed his husband to death at their Mount Helix home, then fled the state, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. Daniel Scott Jordan, 47, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder count and a deadly weapon allegation for the slaying of 38-year-old Kevin Powell, a Chula Vista city employee whose body was found in the couple's Carmen Drive residence on Aug. 11, 2020.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Stabbed Twice While Walking on Gaslamp Sidewalk

A 29-year-old man was seriously injured when he was stabbed twice in the upper body while walking on a sidewalk in the Gaslamp neighborhood, police said Saturday. The stabbing was reported at 1:50 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue, according to Officer David O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Walking Man Stabbed Twice in Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego

A 29-year-old man was seriously injured when he was stabbed twice in the upper body while walking on a sidewalk in the Gaslamp neighborhood, police said Saturday. The stabbing was reported at 1:50 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue, according to Officer David O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Younger brother of missing Chula Vista woman testifies

A Chula Vista woman who disappeared two years ago after she was allegedly murdered by her husband described in text messages that her husband had routinely been engaging in controlling, abusive behavior, it was revealed in court today. In the summer of 2020, May "Maya" Millete told her younger brother,...
CHULA VISTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy