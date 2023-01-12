Read full article on original website
Police search for suspect in 7-Eleven robbery
Authorities are searching for a man suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven on Saturday.
Ocean Beach man sentenced to over 15 years in prison for fatal fentanyl sale
An Ocean Beach man was sentenced Friday to more than 15 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl that caused another man's fatal overdose.
Man in San Diego Wounded from Shots Fired Through His Front Door
A 59-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was shot twice with multiple rounds fired through his front door in the Encanto neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of 68th Street, the San Diego Police Department. A...
7-Eleven Convenience Store Robbed in Grantville
A convenience store was robbed by a gunman in the Grantville area, police said Sunday. The robbery happened at 11:14 p.m. Saturday in the 6400 block of Mission Gorge Road, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. A man walked into the 7-Eleven store and approached the...
Suspect who shot, killed Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy identified
Authorities have identified the suspect who shot and killed a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy in Lake Elsinore on Friday.
NBC San Diego
Police Searching for East Village Stabbing Suspect Near Petco Park
San Diego police are searching for the suspect who stabbed someone twice and hit them in the head in the East Village, according to the San Diego Police Department. A 34-year-old man was found with stab wounds, but still awake and breathing at K Street and Tony Gwynn Drive around 6:36 p.m., according to SDPD Officer Robert Heims.
NBC San Diego
San Marcos Stabbing Victim Dies in Hospital: SDSO
A 60-year-old man who was stabbed last weekend in San Marcos has died of his injuries, authorities reported Friday. Deputies responding to a report of an assault about 6 p.m. Saturday found Martin Mendoza of San Marcos gravely wounded in a parking lot in the 200 block of West San Marcos Boulevard, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
NBC San Diego
Man Sentenced for Fatally Stabbing Husband 50 Times in Mount Helix
A man who stabbed his husband to death at their Mount Helix home, then fled the state, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. Daniel Scott Jordan, 47, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder count and a deadly weapon allegation for the slaying of 38-year-old Kevin Powell, a Chula Vista city employee whose body was found in the couple's Carmen Drive residence on Aug. 11, 2020.
Man Stabbed Twice While Walking on Gaslamp Sidewalk
A 29-year-old man was seriously injured when he was stabbed twice in the upper body while walking on a sidewalk in the Gaslamp neighborhood, police said Saturday. The stabbing was reported at 1:50 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue, according to Officer David O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.
Suspect who fatally shot Riverside deputy, former SDPD officer identified
A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and a former San Diego Police officer was fatally shot in the line of duty Friday afternoon.
North County man ejected from car during fatal crash identified
A man that was killed in a Fallbrook crash on the morning of Jan. 7 has been identified by authorities.
32 packages of counterfeit pills found during North County traffic stop: SDSO
A man was arrested during a North County traffic stop on Friday after authorities discovered narcotics in the fuel tank of a vehicle, said the San Diego County Sheriff's office
Motorized scooter rider identified in fatal East County crash
A man who was killed last week while riding a motorized scooter on an El Cajon roadway has been identified by authorities.
Husband Who Barricaded Himself Inside Chula Vista Home Sentenced for Killing Wife
A man who killed his wife, then barricaded himself inside his Chula Vista home and engaged in a nearly 24-hour standoff with police, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. John Partain, 65, was convicted of second-degree murder in the slaying of his wife of more...
KPBS
Younger brother of missing Chula Vista woman testifies
A Chula Vista woman who disappeared two years ago after she was allegedly murdered by her husband described in text messages that her husband had routinely been engaging in controlling, abusive behavior, it was revealed in court today. In the summer of 2020, May "Maya" Millete told her younger brother,...
Man who was fatally shot on Encanto roadside identified
Authorities Thursday released the name of a 23-year-old man who was fatally shot this week in an Encanto-area neighborhood.
Pedestrian killed in Escondido crash
One person was killed Saturday when a vehicle hit them in the City of Escondido, according to the police agency.
eastcountymagazine.org
EL CAJON MAN IDENTIFIED AS MURDER VICTIM IN LEMON GROVE; THREE TEENS ARRESTED
January 12, 2023 (Lemon Grove) – The victim who was fatally stabbed in Lemon Grove on January 10 has been identified as Vinson Austin, 49, of El Cajon. Three juveniles have been arrested and booked into juvenile hall for murder. Two of the suspects are 14 years old and one is 16.
