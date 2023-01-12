Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bay News 9
Manhunt after shots fired at three police officers in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — An investigation and manhunt is underway after multiple shots were fired at plice officers early Tuesday evening. Three officers were in an unmarked police car in the area of 54th Street and 28th Avenue when a suspect opened fire as the officers rode by the area, according to police.
Bay News 9
Lakeland commissioners deny conditional use permit for 'The Chapel'
LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland city leaders decided Tuesday to deny a conditional use permit for local business owners seeking to convert an abandoned church into a bar and events space. Along with arguments in favor of the permit from the owner of the property, members of the Lakeland City...
Bay News 9
Tampa Union station bridges past with future
TAMPA, Fla. — At 110 years old, the Tampa Union Station is one of the few buildings in the city that still serves its original purpose. “There’s always a story to hear,” said Friends of Tampa Union Station, Inc. President Brandie Miklus. “People love talking about their stories at the Tampa Union Station.”
Bay News 9
Polk County chase leads to deadly crash in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — What started as a party left multiple agencies investigating what led up to a deadly crash. Three people are now in custody after allegedly fleeing Polk County deputies, leading them into Osceola County where a crash killed one person. What You Need To Know. Polk...
Bay News 9
Southwest Airlines says fix in the works to prevent travel chaos
TAMPA, Fla. — When Southwest Airlines' operations melted down at the end of December, it ruined holiday travel plans for thousands of passengers, including in Tampa and Orlando. Then there were more disruptions in January with the FAA system failure, leading many air travelers wondering what’s next?. Now,...
Bay News 9
Progess made repairing elderly woman's home
An elderly St. Petersburg woman who was facing $100 a day in fines from the city for code violations in her home, is finally getting the help she needs to get her house fixed. We first introduced you to Hattie Lewis back in August when we found the South St. Pete home she and her late husband built nearly 60 years ago, literally breaking apart and sinking.
Bay News 9
Hub for tech startups closer to reality in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Is Pinellas County set to be a new tech hub?. The last pieces of the financial puzzle are coming into place for a new St. Petersburg tech startup co-work space. The project is designed to drive some of the top tech and business minds in the country to St. Pete.
Bay News 9
Staffing agency says employers are becoming more flexible post-pandemic
LAKELAND, Fla. — Working from home has become the new normal but some are saying it should be the standard. Many refusing to go back to the working conditions they were in prior to the pandemic. “It’s a challenge to get people back in the brick-and-mortar building but it’s...
Bay News 9
Walgreens lifts limits on online purchases of children's fever-reducing products, debt ceiling looms and Madonna to perform at Amalie Arena
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. We'll see mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at around 10 mph.
Bay News 9
'WellBuilt Bikes' bridging transit gap
TAMPA, Fla. — For those with limited access to reliable transportation, a bicycle might be the means of travel to their jobs, school or the doctor's office. WellBuilt Bikes in Tampa sells rebuilt and donated bikes at affordable prices. What You Need To Know. Well Built Bikes in Tampa...
Bay News 9
A+ Teacher serves community after serving our country
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Sean Hughes is social studies teacher at Chi Chi Rodriguez Academy and loves sharing his passion for history with his students. It’s his third year at the school, which is offered through a partnership between the Chi Chi Rodriguez Foundation and Pinellas County Schools. Josh...
Bay News 9
Youth Service Leadership Summit honors MLK
TAMPA, Fla. — More than 130 Tampa Bay teens participated in the 2023 Youth Service Leadership Summit Monday. The annual program includes a day of service and training. More than 130 Tampa Bay teens participated in the 2023 Youth Service Leadership Summit Monday. Volunteers completed beautification projects with non-profits...
Bay News 9
Warmer air returns to Tampa
After a chilly weekend with frosty mornings and afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s, we'll see the 70s return. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Sunshine, along with a steady south wind, will help afternoon temperatures warm up to the mid-to-upper 70s. A weak...
Bay News 9
Museum of Science and Industry introduces new exhibit
TAMPA, Fla. — Over the holiday weekend one of Tampa Bay's museums, The Museum of Science and Industry, welcomed a new exhibit that's exploring the world of architecture. It's all themed around showing off replicas of famous buildings and designs from across the globe and also hopes enlighten a new generation on to this thrilling career.
