Rapid City Police Department seeking help in identifying armed robbery suspect
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The robbery took place Tuesday evening on Jan. 10 at the convenience store located at. 1909 N. Lacrosse Street. Witnesses described the suspect as a Native American male...
Non-fatal car versus pedestrian accident halts traffic on Mount Rushmore Road
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Traffic was tied up Saturday evening on Mount Rushmore Road following a non-fatal car versus pedestrian accident. The accident occurred near Flormann Street in Rapid City and happened just before 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told the Rapid City Police Department that an adult male was jaywalking when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south.
The ones who got away: 5 most-wanted fugitives in the Black Hills area
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Whether it’s escaped inmates or wanted suspects, the South Dakota Department of Corrections and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office maintain lists of the fugitives that they’re currently seeking. Here’s a highlight of some of the most highly sought individuals:
Rapid City crews to perform concrete work at water valve break site
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Crews will be performing concrete work Tuesday, Jan. 17, on St. Joseph Street between Sixth and Seventh Streets where a water valve broke on Saturday, Jan. 14. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the work area. Traffic control measures will be in place...
Guess what the students at General Beadle Elementary chose to name the new K9 for RCPD
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friday, January 13 was the day that the newest member of the RCPD K9 team got a name. The name? Hooni! Students at General Beadle Elementary School were the ones who chose the name. The name is apparently a reference to Hoonigan, a racing organization...
UPDATE & PHOTOS: “Where’s my water?”: Broken valve impacts downtown Rapid City
UPDATE 11:30 a.m. — The water valve has been repaired and water service restored to apartments and businesses in the area. However the area is expected to remain closed to traffic through much of the day Saturday as crews backfill the road and restoration crews work with affected businesses.
How did Rapid City take advantage of the spring-like weather? Check it out here!
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The second weekend of January turned out to be almost spring-like in weather for residents in the Rapid City area, with people getting outside to places such as Founder’s Park and Braeburn Dog Park to have some fun. Planning ahead. “Soon as I see the...
Got time to spare? Bowl a game or two to help Coats for Kids on Saturday at Meadowood Lanes
RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you’ve got time to spare Saturday, people can bowl and have fun for a good cause at the 1oth annual Knights of Columbus Coats for Kids Bowling Tournament at Meadowood Lanes in Rapid City. This is one of the biggest fundraisers for The...
Hot Springs sweeps the titles at the West River Tournament: Check out six photos and highlights
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The West River Boys and Girls Basketball Tournaments wrapped up on Saturday at the Barnett Fieldhouse in Rapid City. Hot Springs captured both the boys and the girls titles. The Bison defeated Faith in the girls championship game, 31-15. Meanwhile, the boy’s championship game featured...
Check out Chinook Days in Spearfish to celebrate one of Mother Nature’s greatest feats
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The fourth annual Chinook Days Festival kicked off on January 13, and will run through January 21 to celebrate the world record for fastest temperature change that was set in Spearfish in 1943. The world record:. On the morning of January 22, 1943, a front...
How to keep tax season stress free
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The 2023 tax filling season starts in ten days, January 23rd, but just how much of a headache does it have to be? More than 168 million individual returns are expected to be filed this year and some make the process harder than it has to be. Shield Financial of Rapid City says you should seek help from a tax preparer when the forms get more complicated than you like.
How much longer will the above average temperatures stick around?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the third week of January. This week will be slightly closer average in terms of temperature. The above average temps will return by the end of the week. Though, they might not stick around for too much longer. The 6 – 10 day outlook is showing some signs of a pattern change for the next couple weeks.
High school musicians strike a chord at the 2023 Young Artist Competition
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Saturday, high school-aged musicians performed in the annual Young Artist Competition held by the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra at the First United Methodist Church in downtown Rapid City. The Black Hills Orchestra has been holding this competition for over 40 years, even holding it during COVID-19. Here’s more about the competition, preparation for the event and what happens after it is finished.
