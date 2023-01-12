ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Rapid City Police Department seeking help in identifying armed robbery suspect

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The robbery took place Tuesday evening on Jan. 10 at the convenience store located at. 1909 N. Lacrosse Street. Witnesses described the suspect as a Native American male...
Non-fatal car versus pedestrian accident halts traffic on Mount Rushmore Road

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Traffic was tied up Saturday evening on Mount Rushmore Road following a non-fatal car versus pedestrian accident. The accident occurred near Flormann Street in Rapid City and happened just before 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told the Rapid City Police Department that an adult male was jaywalking when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south.
How to keep tax season stress free

RAPID CITY, S.D.– The 2023 tax filling season starts in ten days, January 23rd, but just how much of a headache does it have to be? More than 168 million individual returns are expected to be filed this year and some make the process harder than it has to be. Shield Financial of Rapid City says you should seek help from a tax preparer when the forms get more complicated than you like.
How much longer will the above average temperatures stick around?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the third week of January. This week will be slightly closer average in terms of temperature. The above average temps will return by the end of the week. Though, they might not stick around for too much longer. The 6 – 10 day outlook is showing some signs of a pattern change for the next couple weeks.
High school musicians strike a chord at the 2023 Young Artist Competition

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Saturday, high school-aged musicians performed in the annual Young Artist Competition held by the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra at the First United Methodist Church in downtown Rapid City. The Black Hills Orchestra has been holding this competition for over 40 years, even holding it during COVID-19. Here’s more about the competition, preparation for the event and what happens after it is finished.
