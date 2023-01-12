Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
VIDEO: Bear swims in pool at California home
Monrovia, Calif. (CBS) – A bear took a dip in this California resident’s pool Saturday afternoon during the rain storm. The bear did not seem bothered by the rain, and shook off the water a few times once he got out of the pool. The bear can be seen exploring the backyard and patio before the video ends.
