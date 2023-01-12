ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

How To Become A Legal Marijuana Dealer In Texas

If You're Ready To Get In The Cannabis Business Read On... Back in 2015, The State Of Texas created the Compassionate Use Program (CUP) which is administered through the Texas DPS. DPS operates a secure online registry of qualified physicians who can prescribe low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to patients with specific medical conditions.
TEXAS STATE
Texas 7-11 Stores Using Classical Music For A Weird Reason

Next Time You Pull Up To A 7-11 Store And You Hear Classical Music, It Has Nothing To Do With Them Trying To Add Some "Elegance" To Your Shopping Experience. I'll be the first to admit that I unfortunately "cringe" at the sight of someone panhandling at a gas station or convenience store and as a human being it kind of makes me sad that I behave this way but its my truth and I hope to be better. But at least I'll admit it here and not pretend that it bothers me just like a few owners of 7-11 locations in Texas and California who are have created a solution to combat the problem.
TEXAS STATE
Legal Gambling Could Be Becoming More of a Reality in Texas

How cool it would be to not have to drive outside of Texas to be able to play blackjack or test our luck at a slot machine. The talk has been there for years about legalizing casino gambling in Texas with a majority of the state's residents in favor of it. Casino lobbyist are in Texas to make a huge push towards the legalization of casino gambling with the Texas House of Representatives speaker very much behind putting the subject in front of voters.
TEXAS STATE
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
What The Heck? Gas Now Cheaper than Eggs

Inflation is a big deal right now and most American families are feeling the hurt. Everything is more expensive. EVERYTHING!. and tripled. Our utility costs have gone up and it feels as if it isn't going to stop. Right now the one thing that used to be affordable to purchase...
TEXAS STATE
Texas is Home to 11 of the Most Unique Guinness Book World Records

Our beloved state of Texas. It is known for many things, longhorns, barbecue, Whataburger, wide open spaces and even some unique world records that still stand today. Some of these world records are very fitting for our state, others you wouldn't necessarily associate with Texas but make sense since they're just fun records. Let's take a look at 11 of the most unique world records still held in Texas including one in East Texas.
TEXAS STATE
California man Sentenced for 2020 Murder of Plainview Partner

A man from California has been sentenced for murder of a man from Plainview. 25-year-old Alexander Duberek came to Lubbock from San Diego, California back in 2020 with the intention of murdering his boyfriend, 30-year-old Chad Luera. After arriving in Lubbock Duberek met the family of Luera on October 31, 2020 in their Plainview home and shared their plans for that day.
PLAINVIEW, TX
Interesting Things Texans Say: Part Two

In part one of this series (which you can find here), we highlighted five different phrases that tend to only be used in the great state of Texas. These were phrases I had never heard anywhere else prior to moving here, and they were confirmed by several lifelong Texans as phrases they've only ever heard here.
TEXAS STATE
Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At

Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
EDMOND, OK
