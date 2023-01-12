Read full article on original website
Related
These 10 Twisters Are The Deadliest Tornadoes in Texas History
When it comes to tornadoes, Texas averages more per year than any other state. In fact, according to World Population Review, Texas averages about 155 twisters each year. It's no wonder that The Lonestar State is part of the infamous Tornado Alley. With so many tornadoes that have twisted into...
How To Become A Legal Marijuana Dealer In Texas
If You're Ready To Get In The Cannabis Business Read On... Back in 2015, The State Of Texas created the Compassionate Use Program (CUP) which is administered through the Texas DPS. DPS operates a secure online registry of qualified physicians who can prescribe low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to patients with specific medical conditions.
With The Crazy Price Of Eggs In Texas Is Owning Chickens Cheaper?
Today a friend of mine expressed his anguish at having to pay $7 for a dozen eggs. I joked that it would probably just be cheaper to buy a chicken, but then really started thinking about it. Would it actually be cheaper to have your own chickens instead of getting your eggs by the dozen at the store?
Texas 7-11 Stores Using Classical Music For A Weird Reason
Next Time You Pull Up To A 7-11 Store And You Hear Classical Music, It Has Nothing To Do With Them Trying To Add Some "Elegance" To Your Shopping Experience. I'll be the first to admit that I unfortunately "cringe" at the sight of someone panhandling at a gas station or convenience store and as a human being it kind of makes me sad that I behave this way but its my truth and I hope to be better. But at least I'll admit it here and not pretend that it bothers me just like a few owners of 7-11 locations in Texas and California who are have created a solution to combat the problem.
Legal Gambling Could Be Becoming More of a Reality in Texas
How cool it would be to not have to drive outside of Texas to be able to play blackjack or test our luck at a slot machine. The talk has been there for years about legalizing casino gambling in Texas with a majority of the state's residents in favor of it. Casino lobbyist are in Texas to make a huge push towards the legalization of casino gambling with the Texas House of Representatives speaker very much behind putting the subject in front of voters.
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
Is it Legal to Flip Off a Police Officer Here in Texas?
So, listen if you decide to flip off a police officer you're probably gonna bring unwanted attention to whatever it is you're doing -- even if it's nothing. But is is legal to do it? Can you legally give "the bird" to a cop while traveling though Dallas, TX for instance?
How Illegal Is It To Make Whoopee In Your Car In Texas?
Think back, decades ago, to a very popular, and insanely long, film that shattered records and left us all screaming, "There was plenty of room on the door!" In that film, there's a memorable scene involving a steamed up car, and a runny hand print. That scene in the film,...
What The Heck? Gas Now Cheaper than Eggs
Inflation is a big deal right now and most American families are feeling the hurt. Everything is more expensive. EVERYTHING!. and tripled. Our utility costs have gone up and it feels as if it isn't going to stop. Right now the one thing that used to be affordable to purchase...
If We Had To Pick Only One Classic Cartoon, Texas Picks The Sea
Many of us still have rousing debates and discussions over our favorite cartoons growing up. For many of us, Nickelodeon was the end-all, be-all of animated programming. A study was recently done to see which state aligns with which classic Nickelodeon cartoon most. Apparently, Texas likes their pineapples under the...
Texas is Home to 11 of the Most Unique Guinness Book World Records
Our beloved state of Texas. It is known for many things, longhorns, barbecue, Whataburger, wide open spaces and even some unique world records that still stand today. Some of these world records are very fitting for our state, others you wouldn't necessarily associate with Texas but make sense since they're just fun records. Let's take a look at 11 of the most unique world records still held in Texas including one in East Texas.
California man Sentenced for 2020 Murder of Plainview Partner
A man from California has been sentenced for murder of a man from Plainview. 25-year-old Alexander Duberek came to Lubbock from San Diego, California back in 2020 with the intention of murdering his boyfriend, 30-year-old Chad Luera. After arriving in Lubbock Duberek met the family of Luera on October 31, 2020 in their Plainview home and shared their plans for that day.
This Historic General Store in Texas Should Be Added to Your Bucket List
If road tripping through Texas is on your bucket list this coming Spring Break, then you'll want to add this General Store to your list among the beaches, lakes and adventures Texas has to offer. Nestled in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards is one of the most historic general stores...
Huge Metal Stars On Barns and Houses In Texas, What Does It All Mean?
Driving down the Texas highway you'll see plenty of them. If you've been in the Lone Star State for any amount of time at all, I'm sure you've seen the huge metal stars on barns or as decoration on houses. Is there something to these stars? Did everybody just have...
More Self Defense Killings Make News in the Great State of Texas
Just within the last few minutes in Texas today, another fatal shooting occurred and again, it's another news story of a would-be victim taking arms and fighting back. A man shot and killed a suspected burglar who kicked down the door to his apartment close to downtown San Antonio this morning according to Kens5.
Interesting Things Texans Say: Part Two
In part one of this series (which you can find here), we highlighted five different phrases that tend to only be used in the great state of Texas. These were phrases I had never heard anywhere else prior to moving here, and they were confirmed by several lifelong Texans as phrases they've only ever heard here.
Six Texas Medical Schools, Including Texas Tech, Sued For Alleged Discrimination In Admissions
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock is among a group of six medical schools in Texas that have been sued by one potential medical student who applied to all six schools. George Strewart, who filed the lawsuit, graduated from the University of Texas with a 3.96 GPA and...
Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At
Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
Over 5000 Personalized License Plate Requests Denied By Texas DMV In 2022
When you see a jumbled-up set of letters and numbers on a Texas personalized license plate, it's always fun to try to decipher the meaning. Some are pretty straightforward and easy to figure out while others are challenging while being extremely creative at the same time. Texas issues thousands of...
Mega Millions Soars To $1.3 Billion! Here’s How Texas Residents Can Buy Tickets Online
There was no winner last night for the Mega Millions Jackpot which has grown to over a billion dollars. With no one having winners after last night's drawing the jackpot is now up to $1.35 billion. The estimated cash payout is $707.9 million. The next drawing will be Friday, January 13th.
NewsTalk 940 AM
Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk940.com
Comments / 0