southcarolinapublicradio.org
Greenville's downtown rebirth is coming at a high price for historically Black neighborhoods
So many people want to live in West Greenville, it crashed a website. “Homes of Hope has about 110 houses in West Greenville,” says Inez Morris. She’s a resident of this neighborhood, and she’s about a dozen kinds of social activist and educator. “And they stay filled. They have a waiting list. They opened up their system [on] the first of September; within the hour it crashed because of the traffic. Within two hours they shut it down because they had more applications than they could take. That's how bad the housing crisis is in Greenville.”
A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp Rabbits
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Have an upcoming birthday to celebrate? Consider shaking the winter blues and head indoors for a Greenville Swamp Rabbits-themed birthday party! We were so impressed by how well-run this event was, that we had to share the details of all that is included for a night out at the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
Parker McCollum to perform in Upstate on summer tour
Parker McCollum will perform in the Upstate during his tour this summer.
FOX Carolina
Upstate residents spot SpaceX ‘Falcon Heavy’ launch during sunset
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The launch of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket was seen across the southern sky - including right here in the Upstate. A viewer submitted this picture taken in Simpsonville at around 6 p.m. Sunday. CNN says the rocket is known for its boosters’ aerial acrobatics...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In North Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
AOL Corp
10 of the best rated restaurants in SC for 2023 so far, according to Yelp. Take a look
Tired of eating out at the same places every weekend?. It’s a new year — a time to be bold — a time to try restaurants you might not have considered before. And if you do want to try something new, you might as well start with some of the best-rated places in the state.
greenvillejournal.com
Local breweries sell beer to honor Tom Davis of Thomas Creek Brewery
Local breweries are coming together to honor Tom Davis of Thomas Creek Brewery, who died from cancer in November 2022. The businesses are brewing a red ale, either using Thomas Creek’s recipe or their own interpretation of it, and selling it with a portion of the sales going to the Davis family.
FOX Carolina
‘Rockstar and strong woman’: Upstate grandmother turning 104 years old
GREENWOOD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman from Greenwood is turning 104 years old soon!. Louise “Dolly” Yates was born in the Caribbean, moved to Florida in the 90′s and settled in Greenwood in 2022. Dolly’s 104th birthday is Jan. 21. Her family plans to celebrate her...
Spartanburg leaders break ground on Southside Cultural Monument
On Friday, Spartanburg leaders broke ground on the Southside Cultural Monument, which will honor Black history in the community.
greenvillejournal.com
Want to learn how to DJ? Peace Center to offer Art of DJing class
Teenagers wanting to learn about what goes into being a disc jockey may want to check out a new course in Greenville. The Peace Center will offer a four-part class on The Art of DJing, beginning Feb. 11. The class, which is part of the venue’s Arts Discovery Program for...
wspa.com
Display of empty shoes in downtown Greenville to represent victims of gun violence
A Greenville County group displays hundreds of empty shoes to represent lives lost from gun violence. Display of empty shoes in downtown Greenville to …. A Greenville County group displays hundreds of empty shoes to represent lives lost from gun violence. Monday Forecast: Jan. 16. 7Weather Forecast. Sunday Forecast. Dry...
wspa.com
Big Names Coming To The Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
It is the Carolina’s largest theater and the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium is ready to entertain you with some big names. This morning we have Lindsay Drakulic here with us to tell us who they have coming soon!
FOX Carolina
Family of 5 displaced after tree falls on Greenwood home
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Disaster-trained volunteers are helping a family of five who was displaced when a tree fell on their home. The family is renting the home on Deadfall Road East but has moved to a hotel for now since it is unlivable. The property owner said it will take several weeks to repair the damage.
WYFF4.com
Greenville lottery winner quadruples jackpot in big win
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A month has passed since a woman cashed in a $200,000 Powerball win from Upstate gas station. “I’m still pinching myself,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. Officials say that the woman was buying another Powerball ticket at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett...
Spartanburg, Mauldin & Eastside boys earn Friday wins; Mauldin & Gaffney girls among Friday victories
Gaffney – Tony Webb scores a game high 15 points to lead Spartanburg past Gaffney in boys action, 48-33. Other Friday night scores from throughout the area listed below. BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Greenville 66, Greenwood 31 Greer Middle College 62, Chesnee 46 James F. Byrnes 53, Boiling Springs 52 Mauldin 64, Riverside 59 Spartanburg 48, […]
wspa.com
Sunday Forecast
Dry and sunny Sunday with rain on its way during the week. Display of empty shoes in downtown Greenville to …. A Greenville County group displays hundreds of empty shoes to represent lives lost from gun violence. 7Weather Forecast. Part of school program cut in Greenville Co. For years, programs...
golaurens.com
Largest project for Capital Projects Sales Tax moving forward
Laurens County Council has approved conceptual drawings for the new Agriculture and Business Center, located at the Exchange Building in Laurens, which allows that multi-million project to move forward. It was one of four Capital Projects Sales Tax projects on which council was briefed Tuesday evening by Andy Howard, the...
FOX Carolina
Family loses everything after multi-family structure fire in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire officials say one child is injured after an explosion caused a structure fire Tuesday. The Glendale Fire Department says they responded to a possible residential fire in a triplex style structure located on the 600 block of Zion Hill Rd. Upon arrival -...
New efforts in place to clean up 9 years after gas spill in Upstate
ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Water is an essential part of life, and some of it in Anderson County has been contaminated since 2014. The contamination was not only was it one of the largest gasoline spills in South Carolina history but across the United States. “At least 369,000 gallons, we think as many as […]
1 South Carolina City Named Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes one city right here in South Carolina.
