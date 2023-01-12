ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Greenville's downtown rebirth is coming at a high price for historically Black neighborhoods

So many people want to live in West Greenville, it crashed a website. “Homes of Hope has about 110 houses in West Greenville,” says Inez Morris. She’s a resident of this neighborhood, and she’s about a dozen kinds of social activist and educator. “And they stay filled. They have a waiting list. They opened up their system [on] the first of September; within the hour it crashed because of the traffic. Within two hours they shut it down because they had more applications than they could take. That's how bad the housing crisis is in Greenville.”
GREENVILLE, SC
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Have an upcoming birthday to celebrate? Consider shaking the winter blues and head indoors for a Greenville Swamp Rabbits-themed birthday party! We were so impressed by how well-run this event was, that we had to share the details of all that is included for a night out at the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
GREENVILLE, SC
Local breweries sell beer to honor Tom Davis of Thomas Creek Brewery

Local breweries are coming together to honor Tom Davis of Thomas Creek Brewery, who died from cancer in November 2022. The businesses are brewing a red ale, either using Thomas Creek’s recipe or their own interpretation of it, and selling it with a portion of the sales going to the Davis family.
GREENVILLE, SC
Want to learn how to DJ? Peace Center to offer Art of DJing class

Teenagers wanting to learn about what goes into being a disc jockey may want to check out a new course in Greenville. The Peace Center will offer a four-part class on The Art of DJing, beginning Feb. 11. The class, which is part of the venue’s Arts Discovery Program for...
GREENVILLE, SC
Family of 5 displaced after tree falls on Greenwood home

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Disaster-trained volunteers are helping a family of five who was displaced when a tree fell on their home. The family is renting the home on Deadfall Road East but has moved to a hotel for now since it is unlivable. The property owner said it will take several weeks to repair the damage.
GREENWOOD, SC
Greenville lottery winner quadruples jackpot in big win

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A month has passed since a woman cashed in a $200,000 Powerball win from Upstate gas station. “I’m still pinching myself,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. Officials say that the woman was buying another Powerball ticket at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett...
GREENVILLE, SC
Sunday Forecast

Dry and sunny Sunday with rain on its way during the week. Display of empty shoes in downtown Greenville to …. A Greenville County group displays hundreds of empty shoes to represent lives lost from gun violence. 7Weather Forecast. Part of school program cut in Greenville Co. For years, programs...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Largest project for Capital Projects Sales Tax moving forward

Laurens County Council has approved conceptual drawings for the new Agriculture and Business Center, located at the Exchange Building in Laurens, which allows that multi-million project to move forward. It was one of four Capital Projects Sales Tax projects on which council was briefed Tuesday evening by Andy Howard, the...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

