ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New Galaxy S23 renders leak, and these could be the real deal

By Nickolas Diaz
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJWdj_0kCfLGR900

Update (Jan 13, 1:40 pm ET) : Updated to include more renders of the S23+ and S23 Ultra.

What you need to know

  • Alleged official renders of the Galaxy S23 have leaked.
  • The renders show the removal of the shimmering camera island, leaving only the lenses to protrude slightly from the back of the device.
  • With a 6.1-inch display, the Galaxy S23 looks to deliver a slight curvature to its metal frame for better in-hand comfort.

There's just no way of containing this excitement as the Galaxy S23 shows itself a bit early.

German website WinFuture posted the alleged official renders along with the possible colors consumers may see on its rapidly approaching launch date. There were some ever-so-slight changes to the Galaxy S23, and even the S23 Plus, that we have been keeping our eyes on ever since its dummy units leaked. From that, it's evident that the shimmering camera island which housed the phone's lenses was non-existent and that the S23 may land with a 6.1-inch display.

The recently leaked renders double down on this, as the Galaxy S23 has a smooth, flat back without the slightly raised camera island for its shooters. It brings about that sleeker, sharper design consumers should continue to expect with its Ultra model, where the only protrusion is the camera lenses themselves.

You can view some of the renders below, while the rest can be found on WinFuture :

Image 1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40dZMh_0kCfLGR900

(Image credit: WinFuture)
Image 2 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uY0Nj_0kCfLGR900

(Image credit: WinFuture)

It was previously leaked that the Galaxy S23 series would launch in four colors : Cotton Flower (white), Misty Lilac (purple-ish pink), Botanic Green (green), and Phantom Black (black).

The renders for the Galaxy S23 show us that its colors envelop the phone's back and its side, which keeps its design language in line with the Galaxy S22 . The chosen color even surrounds the protruding lenses. WinFuture is also speculating that the material for the back of the device is probably some type of aluminum, while its frame could be metal with a glass covering.

The front of the renders shows a center punch-hole selfie camera, and the device seems to also offer a slight curve on its frame for added in-hand comfort.

Once we get into the interior of the device, the Galaxy S23 series will feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. However, there was speculation that this series would utilize a high-frequency variant of this new chip exclusively for the European region. This variant was apparently said to reach speeds of 3.36GHz, slightly above the 3.2GHz of the regular version. This chip does provide Wi-Fi 7 (double the speed of Wi-Fi 6) and support for 200MP photos, which the S23 Ultra should put to good use.

Samsung's upcoming  Galaxy S23 series has been confirmed to launch on February 1 in San Francisco, California. Reservations for any of the three new phones have also started, with Samsung offering $50 in credit when preordering one device or double that amount if two are preordered.

Update

Following the "official" Galaxy S23 renders, new renders of the Galaxy S23+ and S23 Ultra have also emerged, courtesy of Evan Blass (via Slashleaks ).

Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a50po_0kCfLGR900

(Image credit: Evleaks via Slashleaks)
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13HbaN_0kCfLGR900

(Image credit: Evleaks via Slashleaks)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zr7o3_0kCfLGR900

(Image credit: Evleaks via Slashleaks)

The renders show off the colorways, which appear identical across each model. The renders of the S23+ aren't much different from the S23, aside from the larger size. The Galaxy S23 Ultra looks nearly identical to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the renders also show the S Pen next to the device.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p85sl_0kCfLGR900

Reserve the next Galaxy

Reserve the next Galaxy smartphone to receive up to $100 in Samsung credits and other preorder perks. But hurry, these perks will go away once preorder opens on February 1, so make sure you reserve now! View Deal

Comments / 0

Related
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra case leak points to sweeping camera improvements

A case leak for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra suggests that the new phone could be set for some sweeping camera improvements. We’ve heard it claimed many times that Samsung’s new flagship phone, set to be announced on February 1, will feature an upgraded 200MP main camera. What we haven’t heard all that much about is the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s other cameras.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus signature colours leaked

The key new colours of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Plus have leaked online. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 line will be announced at a special Unpacked event to be held in San Francisco on February 1. Well ahead of that we’ve received a solid tip on the new signature colours for the two most premium phones in the range.
CBS News

Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphone is $199: What you need to know

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Samsung just announced a new affordable smartphone at CES. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will deliver on Samsung's goal of...
Phone Arena

The amazing Samsung Galaxy A53 is even sweeter at $100 off

We often complain about how expensive modern flagship phones really are, but the truth of the matter is that there are amazing choices among the upper midrangers. Take the Galaxy A53 for example - it has proper flagship features and its price is unbeatable. It's one of the best-selling Samsung phones, and for good reason. And now, you can shave another $100 off its price thanks to Best Buy's three day sale. For just $349.99, you're getting quite a lot of phone!
Android Police

Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy A14 5G is already available for purchase

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While we're all eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Galaxy S23 series in just a few weeks, Samsung isn't waiting around to kick off its phone launches for 2023. As announced at CES last week, the Galaxy A14 5G is the company's latest ultra-affordable smartphone, one that looks to be as impressive and capable as its predecessor. It's hitting store shelves today, providing an impressive option for budget-conscious shoppers as we head into a new year.
Digital Trends

Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023

Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
CNET

Are You a MacBook Owner? Apple Might Owe You Up to $395

If you're a MacBook user, you might be eligible for money from a $50 million settlement Apple is paying to resolve complaints about defective keyboards. A class action lawsuit filed in 2018 alleges Apple knew the "butterfly" keyboard design on its MacBooks was defective and "fraudulently concealed" the problem from customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
game-news24.com

Galaxy S23 – I knew everything

The new Galaxy S23 is starting on the 1st of February, which means that when Valentines Day approaches, first units should be already taken care of by consumers. Of course, in 2023, it means that as such we know everything, for us, is the news. At the moment of the competition, we don’t know the price and what a pre-order campaign will be in Portugal. Everything else written in the wall.
notebookcheck.net

New Galaxy S23 price leak ranges from US$799 for entry-level model to right up to US$1,499 for a fully kitted-out S23 Ultra

There isn't much left to discover about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, given almost everything about it has leaked. The only missing piece of the puzzle, its price, has also been hinted at by a report. Twitter leaker RGCloudS has now expanded upon previous rumours with an in-depth breakdown about how much the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost.
Phone Arena

Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever

With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
Phone Arena

Best-kept Samsung secret! Cheaper flagship-grade phone than Galaxy S23 to steal show soon?

When Samsung released the Galaxy S21 FE in early January last year, everyone was confused…. The S21 FE was always going to be a relatively inferior phone compared to the then soon-to-launch Galaxy S22, which of course was Samsung’s new flagship, coming with a refreshed design, a new processor, cameras, and at only $100 more than the S21 FE, which launched at $700, packing last year’s hardware, including processor, display, and cameras.
notebookcheck.net

Deal | OnePlus 10T receives US$100 discount across all memory configurations and colourways

Amazon US has reduced the OnePlus 10T, albeit not by as much as its current OnePlus 10 Pro deal. Still, Amazon has discounted all OnePlus 10T memory configurations and colourways. However, Amazon US only offers Jade Green the colourway with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. By contrast, Moonstone Black is also available with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.
Android Police

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is just drowning in leaks, and we've got all the pics

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. After months of rumors, Samsung finally announced its next Unpacked event this week, where the company will take to the stage to formally unveil the Galaxy S23 series. Of course, with near-daily leaks, it seems like there's not much left to the imagination. From a refined design to improved specs, it seems like we know nearly everything there is to know about Samsung's next phones. Today, we're getting yet more looks at all three models in their various colors, including a peak at the S23 Ultra's embedded S Pen.
Android Central

Android Central

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy