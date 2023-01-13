New Galaxy S23 renders leak, and these could be the real deal

Update (Jan 13, 1:40 pm ET) : Updated to include more renders of the S23+ and S23 Ultra.

Alleged official renders of the Galaxy S23 have leaked.

The renders show the removal of the shimmering camera island, leaving only the lenses to protrude slightly from the back of the device.

With a 6.1-inch display, the Galaxy S23 looks to deliver a slight curvature to its metal frame for better in-hand comfort.

There's just no way of containing this excitement as the Galaxy S23 shows itself a bit early.

German website WinFuture posted the alleged official renders along with the possible colors consumers may see on its rapidly approaching launch date. There were some ever-so-slight changes to the Galaxy S23, and even the S23 Plus, that we have been keeping our eyes on ever since its dummy units leaked. From that, it's evident that the shimmering camera island which housed the phone's lenses was non-existent and that the S23 may land with a 6.1-inch display.

The recently leaked renders double down on this, as the Galaxy S23 has a smooth, flat back without the slightly raised camera island for its shooters. It brings about that sleeker, sharper design consumers should continue to expect with its Ultra model, where the only protrusion is the camera lenses themselves.

It was previously leaked that the Galaxy S23 series would launch in four colors : Cotton Flower (white), Misty Lilac (purple-ish pink), Botanic Green (green), and Phantom Black (black).

The renders for the Galaxy S23 show us that its colors envelop the phone's back and its side, which keeps its design language in line with the Galaxy S22 . The chosen color even surrounds the protruding lenses. WinFuture is also speculating that the material for the back of the device is probably some type of aluminum, while its frame could be metal with a glass covering.

The front of the renders shows a center punch-hole selfie camera, and the device seems to also offer a slight curve on its frame for added in-hand comfort.

Once we get into the interior of the device, the Galaxy S23 series will feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. However, there was speculation that this series would utilize a high-frequency variant of this new chip exclusively for the European region. This variant was apparently said to reach speeds of 3.36GHz, slightly above the 3.2GHz of the regular version. This chip does provide Wi-Fi 7 (double the speed of Wi-Fi 6) and support for 200MP photos, which the S23 Ultra should put to good use.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 series has been confirmed to launch on February 1 in San Francisco, California. Reservations for any of the three new phones have also started, with Samsung offering $50 in credit when preordering one device or double that amount if two are preordered.

The renders show off the colorways, which appear identical across each model. The renders of the S23+ aren't much different from the S23, aside from the larger size. The Galaxy S23 Ultra looks nearly identical to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the renders also show the S Pen next to the device.

