Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash
Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
Cigar News: J.C. Newman Cigar Company Plans Tobacco Farm in Ybor City
J.C. Newman Cigar Company is planning to open a tobacco farm in the Ybor City district of Tampa, Florida. The location of the farm will be on a 10,000-square-foot lot at 1509 E. Columbus Avenue. This is across the street from J.C. Newman’s El Reloj factory and adjacent to the Sanchez y Haya property that J.C. Newman has acquired and is renovating into a hotel, restaurant, and cigar lounge.
European car sales jump in December
BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - European new car registrations increased sharply in December, data from the region's carmaker association showed on Wednesday. The number of new vehicles registered in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) rose by 14.8% on the year to 1.091 million units, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said.
