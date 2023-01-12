ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anita Durairaj

The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash

Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
cigar-coop.com

Cigar News: J.C. Newman Cigar Company Plans Tobacco Farm in Ybor City

J.C. Newman Cigar Company is planning to open a tobacco farm in the Ybor City district of Tampa, Florida. The location of the farm will be on a 10,000-square-foot lot at 1509 E. Columbus Avenue. This is across the street from J.C. Newman’s El Reloj factory and adjacent to the Sanchez y Haya property that J.C. Newman has acquired and is renovating into a hotel, restaurant, and cigar lounge.
TAMPA, FL
Reuters

European car sales jump in December

BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - European new car registrations increased sharply in December, data from the region's carmaker association showed on Wednesday. The number of new vehicles registered in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) rose by 14.8% on the year to 1.091 million units, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said.

