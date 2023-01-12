Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Mount Pleasant Town Council considers addition of citizen-run green commission
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Protecting the environment can be challenging, but a Mount Pleasant Town Council member says it continues to be a priority. "I know some of us are more vocal about wanting to protect what we look like and how much green space, how much we are protecting wildlife and environment, and thinking about where this water is going to go," said Brenda Corley, a Mount Pleasant Town Council member.
abcnews4.com
Charleston leaders look back on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Even though Jan. 16 is the official Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Day, his leadership is celebrated everyday because of how he shaped American history. MLK had a dream that everyone should be treated equally despite the color of their skin. “People think it’s...
abcnews4.com
CCSD helps 289 homeless students in the district through McKinney-Vento program
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Helping those who experience homelessness in our school districts. That's the goal of the McKinney-Vento program. It's a federal program that started in 1987, and at the Charleston County School District, the program serves hundreds of families and children every year. About 90 percent...
abcnews4.com
GALLERY | Downtown Charleston's annual MLK Day parade
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday parade traveled though downtown Charleston Monday morning. The YWCA parade started from Burke High School at 10:30 a.m. The route took participants along Fishburne Street, then north to Sumter Street, east along Sumter Street to King Street,...
abcnews4.com
Chefs from Charleston close in on completion of transatlantic rowing challenge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Another week of rowing across the Atlantic Oceans means The Dreamboats team is closing in on their intended destination of Antigua. Charlie Layton and Ben Towill, a pair of chefs from Charleston, began their Atlantic Challenge five weeks ago. As of Sunday, the duo is anticipating to arrive in Antigua on Saturday just 40 to 41 days into their journey.
abcnews4.com
1700-acre mixed-used development proposed for area near Palmetto Commerce Pkwy
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A 1,700-acre mixed use development could be coming to the area of Palmetto Commerce Parkway and Ingleside Drive in North Charleston. The Army Corps of Engineers and DHEC gave public notice on Thursday that both entities had received an application from Weber USA Corporation and Savine & Waters, Inc. proposing a new development described as a "town center type mixed use development, with affordable multi-family housing, restaurants, and retail and office space."
abcnews4.com
LIST: Charleston Museum announces calendar events this month
CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Museum has announced its calendar events for the month of January. January 14 - The Charleston Museum's 250th Birthday Party!. January 16 - Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Museum and houses OPEN. January 19* - Homeschool History Day: Fossil Frenzy. January 19* -...
abcnews4.com
$50K Powerball ticket sold at Publix in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Did you buy a Powerball ticket in Mount Pleasant over the weekend? If so, you may have won big. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a $50,000-winning ticket was sold at the Publix located in the Queensborough Shopping Center (1000 Johnnie Dodds Blvd.) on Saturday.
abcnews4.com
The Charleston Museum hosts its 250th birthday party Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Museum is hosting its 250th birthday party today, Jan. 14. The event is from 9 a.m. to noon and is free for members and free with paid admission to the museum. Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Unique displays,...
abcnews4.com
6 years after Antwan LaMar Green's killing, CCSO still searching for suspect
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are re-sharing information on a homicide that left a man dead in Charleston exactly six years ago. Antwan LaMar Green, 26, was shot as he was sitting on a couch at Marvin's Barbershop on Savage Road in Charleston. The incident occurred...
abcnews4.com
Deputies investigating body found on Johns Island as homicide
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a body found on Johns Island Saturday as a homicide. Deputies responded to reports of a body found on Johns Island around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. Authorities say the body was found near a home in...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Police Department searching for missing 14-year-old
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (1/15/23) -- Police say Ritter has been located and is safe. The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old. Benjamin "Ziggy" Ritter was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday. He last seen wearing a gray...
abcnews4.com
15-year-old mistaken for intruder in Georgetown Co. home shot in the leg: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 15-year-old was shot early Saturday morning when someone in the home thought they were an intruder. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on Myrtle Street in Andrews. Deputies added the person in the home heard someone entering his house through...
abcnews4.com
1 injured after car ends up submerged in Summerville waters: C&B Fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — C&B Fire Department officials say a car was recovered after being submerged in the water off Farmington Road over the weekend. Fire officials said the motor vehicle accident involved a car being 70% submerged Saturday. One person was transported from the scene with minor injures.
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County Library to host gaming tournaments, registration required
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) is hosting Super Smash Bros. and NBA 2K22 Tournaments along with Tabletop Gaming Events beginning Jan. 14 with the following schedule:. 1/14 and 1/28. 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tabletop Gaming Events. Cane Bay and Moncks Corner. Ages...
abcnews4.com
Mex 1's Annual Rail Jam Returns on January 14th
HOLY CITY SINNER — The Mex 1 Coastal Cantina in West Ashley will host their Annual Rail Jam on Saturday, January 14th, 2023, from 5 pm to 11 pm. The popular event will feature flips and tricks from regional and national amateur snowboarders showcasing their skills as they catch air on a 20-foot custom ramp and rail made with 40,000 lbs of snow.
abcnews4.com
Wildlife experts say removal of nests could impact bald eagle breeding season
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Seeing the nation's bird used to be a rare sighting, but the once-endangered bald eagle has increased its population here in the Lowcountry. “Much more prevalent then they used to be in 1976 there were only 13 nesting pairs known in South Carolina and now it probably close to 500 nesting pairs," said Jim Elliot, the CEO of Avian Conservation Center of Center of Birds of Prey.
