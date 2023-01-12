ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wildwood, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

This stunning county is dubbed ‘prettiest’ in NJ

There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Classic Sandwiches Shop in Wildwood and a Duplex for $650,000

Classic Sandwiches Shop at 2703 new jersey Ave in Wildwood, NJ. Endless possibilities with this income producing opportunity on a high traffic corner property location in Wildwood. Front building has been used as a sandwich shop with an outdoor seating area, garage and ample storage. This property also has a two unit duplex with one unit consisting of a two bedroom/one bath and the second unit consisting of 3 bedrooms/one bath. Both units have front porches. There is also off street parking.
WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

The colder, the better for Wildwood polar bear plungers who dipped in frigid waters for good cause

Michael Grabowy was one of approximately 900 people to take the plunge for Special Olympics New Jersey Saturday afternoon in Wildwood. For the first time plunger and Navy Veteran this day meant more than just a quick dip in the 44 degree water to raise money for the New Jersey athletes. Grabowy is a Special Olympics swimming coach in Vineland, so for him the event hits close to his heart.
WILDWOOD, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Atlantic City Electric Installs Smart Meters in Ocean City

Atlantic City Electric continues installing new smart meters for its nearly 565,000 customers across South Jersey. Installations began this month in Ocean City. On Friday, Atlantic City crews installed a smart meter outside a home at 32nd Street and Central Avenue. The resort will have a little more than 13,000...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?

I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Did you know that Sea Isle City, NJ had 4 boardwalks?

The first boardwalk in Sea Isle City was built in 1907 the same year Sea Isle City became Incorporated. The wooden boardwalk went from 20th Street to 63rd Street And lasted for 20 years even surviving the Nor’easter of 1920. but the storm of 1928 damaged the boardwalk beyond repair.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

