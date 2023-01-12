Read full article on original website
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Mario DonevskiWilmington, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
Absolute Best Donuts in Ocean, Burlington, and Monmouth Counties NJ
A donut and coffee, a fan favorite for sure and we have both here in New Jersey for folks to enjoy. I do drink coffee every day but I don't do donuts every day, but I do enjoy a good donut. In an article from NorthJersey.Com, They broke down the...
This stunning county is dubbed ‘prettiest’ in NJ
There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
Ocean City, NJ, Has a New, Tougher Plan For Discouraging Rowdy Teens
Officials in Ocean City have mapped out a new, tougher plan for discouraging rowdy teenage behavior, one with harsher consequences for offenders. The Jersey Shore town has been plagued by out-of-control teens for the last two summers, and are attempting to stave off another, OCNJ Daily reports. For example, large...
Years Later, Shoprite in Somers Point Is Still Doing This To Me
I'm a regular Shoprite customer, but they keep doing this to me over and over again!. I usually shop at their Somers Point store, but I have found similar happenings going on at other Shoprite locations. If I go to the deli and order meats and/or cheeses it happens every...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Classic Sandwiches Shop in Wildwood and a Duplex for $650,000
Classic Sandwiches Shop at 2703 new jersey Ave in Wildwood, NJ. Endless possibilities with this income producing opportunity on a high traffic corner property location in Wildwood. Front building has been used as a sandwich shop with an outdoor seating area, garage and ample storage. This property also has a two unit duplex with one unit consisting of a two bedroom/one bath and the second unit consisting of 3 bedrooms/one bath. Both units have front porches. There is also off street parking.
This Little Beach Town Voted The Absolute Coolest In New Jersey
This, according to some experts is the coolest beach town along the Jersey Shore, but between you and I I'm not totally convinced!. Now, I think it goes without saying that most beach towns are cool in and of themselves. When you go to the beach you're escaping the hustle...
The colder, the better for Wildwood polar bear plungers who dipped in frigid waters for good cause
Michael Grabowy was one of approximately 900 people to take the plunge for Special Olympics New Jersey Saturday afternoon in Wildwood. For the first time plunger and Navy Veteran this day meant more than just a quick dip in the 44 degree water to raise money for the New Jersey athletes. Grabowy is a Special Olympics swimming coach in Vineland, so for him the event hits close to his heart.
This N.J. coffee shop’s delicious coffee flights are a winter must
Coffee flights are all the rage, catering to both adventurous sippers and those indecisive customers — known to clog up a morning rush, we see you! — with smaller cups of four or five different brews served at once. If you’re looking to get with the trend, you’ll...
18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
ocnjdaily.com
Atlantic City Electric Installs Smart Meters in Ocean City
Atlantic City Electric continues installing new smart meters for its nearly 565,000 customers across South Jersey. Installations began this month in Ocean City. On Friday, Atlantic City crews installed a smart meter outside a home at 32nd Street and Central Avenue. The resort will have a little more than 13,000...
Jersey Shore residents report loud, sustained rumbling
A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
Fire destroys home in Willingboro, New Jersey
The fire became so intense, firefighters had to retreat from the building.
Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?
I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
watchthetramcarplease.com
Did you know that Sea Isle City, NJ had 4 boardwalks?
The first boardwalk in Sea Isle City was built in 1907 the same year Sea Isle City became Incorporated. The wooden boardwalk went from 20th Street to 63rd Street And lasted for 20 years even surviving the Nor’easter of 1920. but the storm of 1928 damaged the boardwalk beyond repair.
Re-live the fun of your disco days at this exciting NJ show
I’m a big fan of Atlantic City and have always thought that it is so underrated in terms of entertainment. I’m not sure if New Jerseyans are aware of what a wonderful array of entertainment of all kinds Atlantic City has to offer. And it doesn’t matter where...
Changes at This Southern NJ Shopping Center Parking Lot Could Damage Your Car
Heads-up, drivers! A significant change at one shopping center parking lot in South Jersey could damage your car if you aren't paying attention. Most people have done this: you need to get from A to B and you have two options -- one is to use a series of roads or, perhaps the more tempting option, is to just fly across a shopping center parking lot.
Major Publication Names Their Choice For Best Pizza In New Jersey
If you want to get a healthy discussion, and sometimes even an argument started in New Jersey, just start talking about who has the best pizza in the state. One major publication has announced its choice for the best pizza in the Garden State. I'm not sure there is anything...
WATCH: Atlantic City mayor wears light-up Transformers gear for state of the city
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small made sure Thursday’s state of the city address was a memorable one as he strutted into a ballroom at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel and Casino wearing a light-up Transformers costume emblazoned with the phrase “DO AC.”. Small paraded into the darkened ballroom in...
True Fact: New Jersey’s Biggest Ever Snowfall Happened in Cape May
Apparently the "Cape May Bubble" took a few days off back in 1899. If you never heard of the Cape May Bubble it's a possible (never scientifically proven) weather phenomenon that steers severe weather away from Cape May. (We could be talking about the City of Cape May or Cape May County - whatever theory you may subscribe to.)
