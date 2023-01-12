PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (January 13, 2023) — Dr. Yonghui Wang, assistant professor of computer science at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU), was awarded $124,640 by the Princeton Alliance for Collaborative Research and Innovation (PACRI) program for his project “Deepfakes Detection: Solutions for a Growing Cybersecurity Concern.” The PACRI initiative provides funding for research projects co-led by principal investigators from Princeton University and a PACRI partner institution. (PVAMU is one of five institutions that partners with PACRI.)

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO