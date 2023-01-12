Read full article on original website
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
WATE 6 On Your Side is learning more about the damaging storm that swept through the region Thursday.
WTVCFOX
Family safe after car fire spreads to Hixson home Sunday, says Chattanooga Fire Department
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — UPDATE 1/15 @ 10:19 p.m.:. On Sunday night the Chattanooga Fire Department received a call about a vehicle that had caught on fire in a Hixon garage. When crews arrived on the scene they found the car was forcing flames into the basement as well as the attic of the residence.
WATE
WMAZ
NWS: 2 EF-0 tornadoes reported in Jefferson Co. and 1 in Meigs Co. during East TN storms Thursday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Strong storms rolled into East Tennessee on Thursday, bringing trees down across the region. One of them landed on a Sevier County school bus that was parked near a school, heavily damaging it. No injuries were reported and the school district said they were using another...
WTVCFOX
Wires down prompt power outages in Red Bank Saturday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — More than 200 EPB customers were without power on Saturday night, due to a telephone pole being knocked down. Culver Street and Lyndon Avenue intersection were closed to traffic as crews worked on repairs. We reached out to Red Bank Police for details. Southbound Dayton Boulevard...
Search underway for missing Morgan County man
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Jan. 7 in Rockwood.
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged. Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment, news outlets reported on Wednesday. The train hit the truck, which was […]
Part of Chattanooga building collapses, destroys car
One car was destroyed by falling debris in abuilding collapse in Chattanooga Thursday morning.
wvlt.tv
Frosty cold start to Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a frosty cold start to Sunday with temperatures in the 20s, but feeling like the teens for many of us. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Death at Anderson County jail under investigation by TBI
Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating after a man died at the Anderson County Jail on Thursday.
fox5atlanta.com
Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall
Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
WATE
Storm damage in East TN, Oak Ridge Animal Shelter, Mac Auto Loans, Snow possible Friday│The Seven
0:00 Roof damage at Newport Grammer School 1:16 Storms knock down trees 2:16 Aerial view of storm damage 3:13 Spring today, winter tomorrow 4:40 Oak Ridge Animal Shelter reopens without restrictions 5:53 Mac Auto Loans to become apartments. Storm damage in East TN, Oak Ridge Animal Shelter, …. 0:00 Roof...
Snow at times Friday
Snow showers will start Friday morning and most of Middle TN and Southern KY will see them.
WDEF
Cleveland Police Searching for Missing Woman
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a missing woman in Cleveland. Family and friends informed News 12 that 29 year old Megan Marie Bowers has been missing since the first week of December. They tell us that she was last seen in the Mouse Creek Road...
WDEF
Woman Walking on I-75 Killed
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
WDEF
McKamey Animal Center Searching for Missing Dog
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The McKamey Animal Shelter needs your help to find a runaway dog from their facility. The dog, named Sweet Pea, is a large brown dog who according to McKamey has lost her pink collar. They say she was last spotted at 2 P-M this afternoon off of...
Public assistance sought to locate missing Knoxville man
The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a missing man with several health conditions who have not been seen in over a week.
murfreesborovoice.com
SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee
Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
Knoxville officer suspended after theft charge
A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge.
