Meigs County, TN

WATE

NWS: 2 Tornadoes in Jefferson County, 1 in Meigs County

Survey crews with the National Weather Service in Morristown have found evidence of 3 tornadoes touching down in the region on Thursday, part of a storm system that swept across the south on Thursday, killing at least 8 people. NWS: 2 Tornadoes in Jefferson County, 1 in Meigs …. Survey...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Wires down prompt power outages in Red Bank Saturday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — More than 200 EPB customers were without power on Saturday night, due to a telephone pole being knocked down. Culver Street and Lyndon Avenue intersection were closed to traffic as crews worked on repairs. We reached out to Red Bank Police for details. Southbound Dayton Boulevard...
RED BANK, TN
WJHL

Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged. Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment, news outlets reported on Wednesday. The train hit the truck, which was […]
COLLEGEDALE, TN
wvlt.tv

Frosty cold start to Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a frosty cold start to Sunday with temperatures in the 20s, but feeling like the teens for many of us. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall

Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Cleveland Police Searching for Missing Woman

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a missing woman in Cleveland. Family and friends informed News 12 that 29 year old Megan Marie Bowers has been missing since the first week of December. They tell us that she was last seen in the Mouse Creek Road...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Woman Walking on I-75 Killed

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

McKamey Animal Center Searching for Missing Dog

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The McKamey Animal Shelter needs your help to find a runaway dog from their facility. The dog, named Sweet Pea, is a large brown dog who according to McKamey has lost her pink collar. They say she was last spotted at 2 P-M this afternoon off of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee

Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
TENNESSEE STATE

