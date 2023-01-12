Read full article on original website
Lake Elsinore to Hold Candlelight Vigil in Honor of Slain Deputy
A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday to honor slain Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, officials announced. The vigil was scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the sheriff’s department’s Lake Elsinore station, located at 333 W. Limited Ave., and will be open to the community. “Deputy...
Flood Watch in Effect For Coachella Valley
More rain, heavy snow and strong winds are expected in Riverside County over the next couple of days, and a flood advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Coachella Valley. The National Weather Service advised drivers to “turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood...
Hemet Selects Mark Prestwich as City Manager
The Hemet City Council has unanimously selected Mark Prestwich, the former city manager of Palos Verdes Estates, Saint Helena and Nevada City, as its city manager. The five-year agreement was approved Friday in open session. Prestwich’s first day on the job will be Feb. 21. “Mr. Prestwich stood out...
Riverside County Deputy Mourned After Fatal Shooting Near Lake Elsinore
Mourning continued Saturday for the second Riverside County sheriff’s deputy to be slain in the line of duty in just over two weeks. Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, who had joined the department less than a year ago, was shot Friday while responding to a domestic violence and child custody call near Lake Elsinore and died later at a nearby hospital.
Authorities Name Suspect in Killing of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy
The suspect in the fatal shooting of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun was identified Saturday as Jesse Navarro, a 42-year-old Lake Elsinore resident. Navarro was shot by one or more deputies and remained hospitalized in critical condition Saturday, according to the sheriff’s department. Calhoun, 30, who had...
Coachella Man Suspected of Murder, DUI in Fatal Palm Desert Crash
A motorist was killed Friday in a crash in Palm Desert, and a Coachella man was arrested on suspicion of causing the crash while driving under the influence. The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Country Club Drive and Cook Street, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Don Olson.
Deputy Shot near Lake Elsinore, Suspect In Custody
A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy was shot during a confrontation with a suspect Friday afternoon at a Lakeland Village residence, and a suspect was in custody. No information has been released so far about the suspect, and there was no immediate word on the deputy’s condition. The shooting...
Storms Move Over Southland; Rain Expected Through Monday
The already saturated Southland will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation possibly beginning late Friday evening and continuing through Monday. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, but said some “light sprinkles or...
One Person Displaced By Residential Fire in El Cerrito
Firefighters extinguished a fire Saturday in a single-story home in the El Cerrito area, where one occupant was displaced. The fire was reported around 7:50 a.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of Marilyn Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters extinguished the fire by 8:22 a.m., and the...
Mother Arrested For Refusing To Abide By Child Exchange Order
A mother in Menifee is accused of disobeying a court-ordered child exchange process, then leading authorities on a lengthy pursuit to the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a report Sunday. The drama began when Menifee police responded to a child exchange issue on Saturday because the mother, who has not yet...
Bicyclist Killed on Nuevo Roadway
A 38-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed on a Nuevo road, authorities said Friday. Maria Estrada of Perris was fatally injured about 7 p.m. Thursday in the 30700 block of Montgomery Avenue, just north of Nuevo Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that Estrada was riding...
Felon Suspected of Fatally Assaulting Fellow Inmate in Murrieta Jail Cell
A multi-convicted felon is suspected of fatally beating a fellow inmate at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, authorities said Friday. Micky Rodney Payne, 33, of Perris, was arrested on suspicion of murder Thursday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation at the facility. Payne is suspected of killing...
Woman Fatally Shot at Riverside Residence
A woman died at a hospital after being shot at a residence in Riverside, it was reported Saturday. The shooting was reported in the 3100 block of First Street on Friday night, according to the Press-Enterprise, which cited Officer Ryan Railsback of the Riverside Police Department. Officers detained multiple people...
Woman Charged With Attempted Murder in Connection with Motel Shooting
A 24-year-old woman suspected of shooting an unidentified person in a motel near Palm Desert was charged Friday with attempted murder. Priscilla Guzman of Indio is facing three sentence-enhancing allegations — two of using a firearm and one of causing great bodily injury, according to court records. She was...
Two People Killed In Crash With A Big Rig In Thermal
Two people in a car were killed Friday evening in a collision with a big rig in Thermal. The crash occurred in the 86600 block of Airport Boulevard just before 6 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The two victims died at the scene, the fire department reported....
Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Trying to Burn Store Clerk During Theft
A transient accused of trying to set a Moreno Valley store clerk on fire when the man sought to prevent the defendant from fleeing with stolen groceries must stand trial for assault with a deadly weapon and other offenses, a judge ruled Friday. Raul Genaro Bautista, 31, was arrested in...
