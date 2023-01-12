ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau says PFAS below detectable level after new drinking water plant launch

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IzHAH_0kCfKTPt00

Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau officials announced on Thursday that drinking water from the newly operational treatment plant is safe to drink with lower levels of chemicals that previously prompted widespread concern.

“We are happy to assure you that the PFAS levels in the new water are below detectable levels,” city officials said in a statement. “So you are now able to discontinue use of your filter pitchers if you would like.”

Some filters were provided by the city last year when PFAS chemicals above limits recommended by health officials were detected in all the six drinking water wells. The city said the residents can keep the filtered pitchers and use them for other purposes if they chose to do so but “as far as PFAS is concerned there is no need for them.”

FAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances are a group of human-made chemicals used in numerous products, including non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays and certain types of firefighting foam.

The water plant output was connected to the main city supply lines on Dec 20. The statement said the system needed time to push out all of the old water that was in the pipelines which should all be flushed out by now due to consumers’ daily water usage. The facility became operational last month after long delays.

The new facility aims to allow Wausau to meet future regulations, address Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources non-compliance issues and improve disinfection within the system, the statement said.

The new plant will be viable for more than 70 years, city officials said.

“The old plant could not handle any sort of PFAS filtration system, so it was fortunate that we had the new plant in progress,” officials said. “It was set up to be flexible and we quickly addressed PFAS.”

However, questions remain on whether PFAS can be completely removed by the new plant.

In June, the Wausau Water Works Commission approved a new PFAS filtration technology, granular activated carbon or GAC, to be installed in the new water plan. According to the city’s outside financial consultant, GAC would cost the city over $16 million and will take about 18-24 months to install in the plant.

The city did not plan for PFAS removal when designing the treatment plant despite staff knowing the levels were higher than state health officials recommend, documents accessed by Wausau Pilot & Review revealed. The city also ignored a 2019 report warning about toxic chemicals in water.

Comments / 0

Related
wpr.org

Wausau water treatment plant removes PFAS from city water

A new water treatment plant in Wausau is successfully removing PFAS from the city's supply of drinking water. The plant, which came online in late December, replaced the city's more than 60-year-old treatment facility. It uses a filtration system that pulls the "forever chemicals" out of the water. At a press event Friday, city leaders and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin toured the new facility, which is the first of its kind in Wisconsin.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Lakeside Recovery to reopen at North Central Health Care

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Lakeside Recovery in Wausau is a residential treatment that helps people struggling with drug or alcohol addiction. North Central Health Care is bringing it back after three years. The program shut down in 2020 when they could no longer do group sessions and needed the space for COVID-19 patients.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau explores former Iron Works property for new utility site

City officials will explore creating a new Department of Public Works Fleet Maintenance Facility at a west-side property that once housed Wausau Iron Works. The five-member Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee voted unanimously to focus on the site after a presentation by Barrientos Design & Consulting, which prepared the evaluation for the privately-owned 6-acre brownfield site. The property lies on the corner of West Street and 10th Avenue.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: Investigation underway after body pulled from Portage Co. pond

An investigation is underway into the death of a man whose body was pulled Sunday from a pond in Portage County. Numerous departments responded to the 1600 block of Robin Lane in the town of Linwood at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday when a 911 caller reported a vehicle partially submerged in a pond on private property. When the first units arrived, they found a truck partially submerged in the ice. After a rescue swimmer from SPFD made contact with the vehicle, it was determined that the sole occupant, a man, was dead.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

2 children among injured in Merrill area crash

Two children and an adult were injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash near Merrill. The crash, between a pickup and an SUV, was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of CTH J and Joe Snow Road. An initial investigation shows a 61-year-old man driving the pickup failed to stop, running the stop sign and striking the SUV.
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau tapped for national award for Grand Avenue redevelopment

Wausau will receive the 2023 Audrey Nelson Award from the National Community Development Association for the redevelopment of the former Ponderosa Motel property on Grand Avenue, which was transformed into the Ross Avenue Apartments. In August 2015, fire gutted the seven-unit Ponderosa Motel, displacing all residents. The property owners soon...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Council approves request to hold COW meeting on homelessness

After a contentious discussion on Tuesday, the Wausau City Council approved a request by two alders to hold a meeting on the way the city responds to homelessness. Advocates are asking Wausau to create a new department of social development and action to ensure the needs posed by the unhoused members of the community are addressed at both the city and county level.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries January 13, 2023

Norman S. Imig, went home to Jesus on January 10th, 2023, at the age 85. Norman was born to Edward and Marie Imig on September 3, 1937, in Wausau, Wisconsin. Growing up Norm attended Grant Elementary School and then continued his schooling at Wausau East High School. As a young man, Norm joined the Army Reserves. He served the country he loved for six years. Early in his career, Norm was a delivery man for Grebe’s. Eventually he landed a 37-year career at what is now known as Graphic Packaging, retiring fully in 1999.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of Jan. 16

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Become a Red Cross Educator. Preparing the community BEFORE a disaster is part of the American Red Cross mission. The agency seeks compassionate and committed people to help with youth disaster education and coping skills, as well as community preparedness education, like Hands-Only CPR and disaster readiness. To get involved, contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

CVA award winners named in Wausau

The Center for the Visual Arts and Melinda Childs, juror for this year’s show, announced this weekend the awards for best in show for the “33rd Annual Midwest Seasons” exhibit at the Center for the Visual Arts in Wausau. The awards were announced during a reception Friday...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Jam-packed field of curlers at Highlanders bonspiel

The Peloquin rink from Eau Claire, Winona, Minn. and Wausau won the First Event at the Highlanders bonspiel over the weekend at the Wausau Curling Center. The Anderson rink from Rice Lake was runner-up, in a jam-packed field that curled from Friday evening to noon Sunday. The first event winners...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library programs

Tween Writing Group (All Locations) From Jan. 1 through May 31, young writers between the ages of 8 and 14 can hone their writing skills by participating in an online tween writing group organized by the Marathon County Public Library. Each month, a new writing prompt will be posted in the group, giving participants new material to think and write about. Registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3BjghYE. For more info, call 715-261-7220.
WAUSAU, WI
houston-today.com

Questions about care after Abbotsford woman’s burns not taken seriously

An Abbotsford senior is now recovering from third-degree burns, infection and skin-graft surgery at Vancouver General Hospital, after local doctors repeatedly concluded that her burns weren’t serious. On Dec. 12, 75-year-old Ruth Harris was making some soup when she accidentally spilled the entire contents of a boiling kettle into...
ABBOTSFORD, WI
cwbradio.com

Stanley Woman Killed in Fire North of Marshfield

(Karren Madden, Marshfield News Herald) A 51-year-old Stanley woman is dead following a fire early Wednesday morning in Taylor County. According to Karren Madden with the Marshfield News Herald, at 12:11 a.m. Monday, a caller reported a structure fire on Clark Drive in Maplehurst, about 40 miles north of Marshfield.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Community to celebrate resettlement of refugees in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU – After escaping brutal wars, conflict and violence and suffering prolonged economic and political collapse, more than 160 refugees from Afghanistan, Syria, Burundi, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo were welcomed by central Wisconsin in 2022. Now, the local refugee resettlement office is marking the milestone with a celebration.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy