Katy brewer unable to find a buyerCovering KatyKaty, TX
High volume preowned car dealership to locate along Katy Freeway at Highway 99Covering KatyKaty, TX
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhereCovering KatyKaty, TX
Elf on the shelf: Fulshear Police Department asks for community help to find wanted fugitiveJenifer KnightonFulshear, TX
Cinco Ranch resident wins Food Network competitionCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
Click2Houston.com
Super Saturday Event at Lone Star College
Houston – Do you have plans this Saturday? If not, Lone Star College wants to see you either in person or virtually at their Super Saturday event. The school is rolling out the red carpet to welcome potential students and their families. Whether you’re straight out of high school took a few years off, or just want to take a few classes later in life. Lone Star wants to help.
Click2Houston.com
Conroe brewery receives flood of threats, harassment after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Conroe brewery says it’s been inundated with harassment and some threats after announcing Friday that it would no longer allow a “rally against censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse to be held there later this month.
Click2Houston.com
United Airlines to open new inflight training center; plans to bring 1,800 jobs to Houston
HOUSTON – United Airlines is set to open its newest inflight training center near Bush Intercontinental Airport on Tuesday. The new facility -- United’s largest training center -- will be located at 4369 Wright Road in north Houston. It features 56,000 square feet of new classroom training spaces and an aquatic center.
Click2Houston.com
Help this Local Group Deliver Meals to Houston Kids
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and Houston Life are partnering with Energy Transfer this month to highlight the local organization Kids Meals and their mission to make sure young kids in our communities have something to eat. It is basic but so important. Kids Meals delivers free healthy meals to children five and under, and they want your help to make Houston the first city to end childhood hunger.
Click2Houston.com
Waller ISD staff member terminated after allegations of inappropriate relationship with student, district says
WALLER, Texas – A staff member from Waller Independent School District has been terminated after the district opened an investigation following allegations of an inappropriate relationship involving a student. According to officials, the district received a tip on Jan. 5 via their anonymous reporting application, CrisisGo. An investigation was...
Click2Houston.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: These Houston events honor slain civil rights leader’s legacy
HOUSTON – Parades and celebrations will be held over the weekend and on Monday to honor the 93rd birthday of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who was just 39 when he was assassinated in 1968 while helping sanitation workers strike for better pay and workplace safety in Memphis, Tennessee.
Click2Houston.com
Mayor Turner, HPD Chief Troy Finner attend Chevron Houston Marathon public safety news conference
HOUSTON – Houston police Chief Troy Finner and Mayor Sylvester Turner joined Friday’s news conference to discuss public safety and mobility plans for the weekend ahead of the 51st Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon. The Houston Marathon Committee Executive Director Wade Morehead, the Houston Fire...
Click2Houston.com
🦞Crawfish prices increasing: Your next boil is about to get expensive
HOUSTON – Those crawfish boils are about to get a little more pricey this year. This year’s mudbugs are expected to be nearly two dollars more compared to last year. Latest data from The Crawfish App -- an app that shows updated crawfish price data from over 1600 businesses, show average prices per pound in Louisiana are $7.55 per pound for boiled crawfish and $5.67 per pound for live crawfish.
Click2Houston.com
‘I just want to get it done’: Man plans to run 100 miles for charity; The last quarter of it will be along the Houston Marathon
HOUSTON – From the Ironman World Championships to extreme triathlons in brutal cold, heat, and altitude, Fernando Lopez says he tackles some of the most unthinkable endurance competitions because he knows he can do it and uses these wild challenges to help others. For example, this weekend, he plans to complete a 100-mile run.
Click2Houston.com
‘Rent-a-chicken’!? Program trends as Houstonians combat expensive egg prices
HOUSTON – One company is showcasing an untraditional way to save on groceries by helping Texans rent an animal that has recently become a hot commodity. According to the Houston Chronicle, Driftwood Meadows farm in Centerville has created an outpost to distribute chickens. ‘Rent the Chicken’ is a company...
Click2Houston.com
Former New Caney ISD teacher, coach charged with improper relationship involving student, district confirms
NEW CANEY, Texas – A teacher from the New Caney Independent School District has resigned after she was recently charged for having improper relationship with a student. According to the district, New Caney ISD Police issued an arrest warrant against the teacher, Samantha Cummings, on Friday, Jan. 13. Cummings...
Click2Houston.com
Humble ISD teacher placed on leave after shoving 16-year-old student multiple times in class
HUMBLE, Texas – A Humble ISD teacher was captured on video slamming a student multiple times into a classroom table and wall on Wednesday. On Friday, the students’ family and supporters spoke out over the incident. “This teacher was out of control. In fact, his behavior reminds you...
Click2Houston.com
These Houston Rodeo performers lead first-day ticket sales
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, a 91-year-old institution touted as one of the world’s largest gatherings of cattlemen and cowboy sportsmen, will return in late February. Each night through March 19 an entertainer will grace the rodeo’s famed rotating stage. This year’s entertainment lineup features a mix of...
Click2Houston.com
‘It hits different when you’re a Black woman’: Community activists call out Kim Ogg for standing by ‘racist,’ ‘sexist’ prosecutor Waymond Wesley II
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Cries for removal are growing for the TikTok star who sits in a position of power in the Harris County District Attorney’s Office after what many are calling his “racist” and “sexist” social media posts targeting Black women have come to light.
Click2Houston.com
Savannah Bananas send out bittersweet breakup note to some fans about Sugar Land tickets
HOUSTON – The Savannah Bananas are trying to let hopeful fans down easy on Friday. There’s bad news for some -- No. 1 - the presale is not happening because they received so many requests and it morphed into a lottery. No. 2. You didn’t get the chance to buy tickets.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested for allegedly making threat to kill moviegoers at north Harris County movie theater, Pct. 4 says
A man is charged for allegedly making a threat to kill moviegoers inside a north Harris County movie theater on Thursday, deputies with Harris County Constable Pct. 4 said. Hugo Acosta, 29, is charged with terroristic threat. Deputies responded to the Star Cinema Grill located in the 1400 block of...
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen Leslie? Search underway for 43-year-old woman reported missing in NE Houston
A search is underway for a 43-year-old mother reported missing in northeast Houston, according to Texas EquuSearch. Leslie Obi was last seen in the 8200 block of Ley Road on Jan. 11. “She gets along with everybody she’s got a good heart, she’s down to earth and she’s loving,” said...
Click2Houston.com
13 dogs rescued from harsh conditions in San Jacinto Co. by Houston Humane Society
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas – Officials from the Houston Humane Society say they have rescued 13 dogs from deplorable conditions in San Jacinto County. The organization is now asking for donations to continue the upkeep of the newfound animals. According to a post on Facebook, the HHS along with...
Click2Houston.com
Biplane went down in Conroe after pilot says it lost power; Both pilot, passenger have been transported to hospital
CONROE, Texas – A biplane that went down in Conroe with two people onboard has been located in Conroe, according to officials. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the plane was found Saturday afternoon near League Line Road and Longmire. It is believed the plane went down at around 2:45 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
HCSO: 1 dead, 4 injured after shooting outside NW Harris County nightclub
HOUSTON – One person is dead and four others are hurt following a shooting outside a northwest Harris County nightclub early Sunday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened outside Lounge 33 in the 5100 block of FM 1960 near Greenwood Forest Drive at around 2...
