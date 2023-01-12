ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

Click2Houston.com

Super Saturday Event at Lone Star College

Houston – Do you have plans this Saturday? If not, Lone Star College wants to see you either in person or virtually at their Super Saturday event. The school is rolling out the red carpet to welcome potential students and their families. Whether you’re straight out of high school took a few years off, or just want to take a few classes later in life. Lone Star wants to help.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Help this Local Group Deliver Meals to Houston Kids

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and Houston Life are partnering with Energy Transfer this month to highlight the local organization Kids Meals and their mission to make sure young kids in our communities have something to eat. It is basic but so important. Kids Meals delivers free healthy meals to children five and under, and they want your help to make Houston the first city to end childhood hunger.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Waller ISD staff member terminated after allegations of inappropriate relationship with student, district says

WALLER, Texas – A staff member from Waller Independent School District has been terminated after the district opened an investigation following allegations of an inappropriate relationship involving a student. According to officials, the district received a tip on Jan. 5 via their anonymous reporting application, CrisisGo. An investigation was...
WALLER, TX
Click2Houston.com

🦞Crawfish prices increasing: Your next boil is about to get expensive

HOUSTON – Those crawfish boils are about to get a little more pricey this year. This year’s mudbugs are expected to be nearly two dollars more compared to last year. Latest data from The Crawfish App -- an app that shows updated crawfish price data from over 1600 businesses, show average prices per pound in Louisiana are $7.55 per pound for boiled crawfish and $5.67 per pound for live crawfish.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘I just want to get it done’: Man plans to run 100 miles for charity; The last quarter of it will be along the Houston Marathon

HOUSTON – From the Ironman World Championships to extreme triathlons in brutal cold, heat, and altitude, Fernando Lopez says he tackles some of the most unthinkable endurance competitions because he knows he can do it and uses these wild challenges to help others. For example, this weekend, he plans to complete a 100-mile run.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

These Houston Rodeo performers lead first-day ticket sales

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, a 91-year-old institution touted as one of the world’s largest gatherings of cattlemen and cowboy sportsmen, will return in late February. Each night through March 19 an entertainer will grace the rodeo’s famed rotating stage. This year’s entertainment lineup features a mix of...
HOUSTON, TX

