mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Wounded in Stabbing Attack in South Los Angeles
A man was fatally wounded during a stabbing attack Sunday in the Westmont community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. The attack occurred at about 12:35 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 107th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed the victim to...
mynewsla.com
Man, Woman Found Dead in Palmdale Supermarket Parking Lot
The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket, authorities said Monday. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman. The original call...
mynewsla.com
Bell Gardens Police Talk Suicidal Man Out of Vehicle
A potentially deadly situation ended peacefully Sunday when Bell Gardens police officers convinced a suicidal vehicle theft suspect to surrender. Officers were notified about 8:15 a.m. of a possibly stolen vehicle in the area of Florence and Garfield avenues, according to Bell Gardens police Lt. Dano Neslen. The officers located...
mynewsla.com
Man Set to be Sentenced for Pomona Police Officer’s Shooting Death
Sentencing is set Monday for a man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter for the killing of a Pomona police SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at a San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived more than eight years ago. David Martinez,...
mynewsla.com
Two Passengers Killed in Mission Hills Crash
Two people were killed when a moving vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle on the wrong side of a street in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported about 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 10100 block of Woodman Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomelli told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot Dead in East Los Angeles
A man was found shot to death Saturday morning in East Los Angeles, authorities said. The shooting was reported at about 4:55 a.m. and occurred in the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies dispatched to the scene located a man,...
mynewsla.com
Man with Autism Missing from La Puente
Sheriff’s detectives Monday asked the public for help locating a 22-year-old man with autism and a diminished mental capacity who went missing from La Puente. Santos Giovanni was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Larimore Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Giovanni...
mynewsla.com
Man, 48, Suffering From Depression Goes Missing in Santa Clarita
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department circulated a photo Saturday of a 48-year-old man suffering from depression who went missing in Santa Clarita. Benjamin Raymond Fox was last seen at about 7:50 p.m. Friday in the 22000 block of Nancy Place, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Fox may...
mynewsla.com
Vigil Held for English Teacher Who Died After Being Tased by LAPD
Participants wore white and used umbrellas in the rain during a vigil Saturday evening in memory of Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matters co-founder Patrisse Cullors, who went into cardiac arrest and died Jan. 3 after Los Angeles police tased and shackled him after a traffic crash at Venice and Lincoln boulevards in Venice.
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Fiery, Single-Vehicle Crash in Downtown LA
A person was killed during a fiery, single-vehicle crash Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:51 p.m. to 1225 E. 16th St., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. “Firefighters extinguished the flames consuming a vehicle and, sadly, found one person deceased inside the...
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Police Searching For Missing Man, 91
Police asked for the public’s help to find a 91-year-old man who may be disoriented and went missing Sunday from Long Beach. Leopoldo Lopez was last seen at his living facility in the 1900 block of East Fifth Street around 11:40 a.m., according to Long Beach police. Lopea is...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed By Hit-And-Run Vehicle in Westminster
A person was struck and killed Sunday morning by a hit-and-run vehicle in Westminster, authorities said. The crash occurred in the area of Newland Street and Hazard Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the location at 2:35 a.m., the Westminster Police Department reported. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Crash on 110 Freeway Identified
County authorities Saturday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash on the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway in the South Los Angeles area. Omar Cruz Barrera, 23, was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County Corner’s office. His city of residence was not immediately known.
mynewsla.com
Woman in Grave Condition From Burns at Motel in Chatsworth
A woman is in grave condition with burns suffered Sunday from a fire extinguished by the sprinkler system at a two-story motel in Chatsworth, authorities said. Another person was evaluated for minor smoke inhalation, treated at the scene and released, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Firefighters and paramedics dispatched...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Suffers Medical Emergency, Dies, on 5 Freeway in Norwalk
A person died from an apparent medical emergency Saturday on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Norwalk. A witness notified the California Highway Patrol about 2 p.m. that a black Ford Focus was stopped on the northbound Santa Ana Freeway just south of the Rosecrans Avenue off-ramp. Los Angeles County...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Seeks Hit-and-Run Driver Who Hit Man in Crosswalk
Police asked for the public’s help Friday to identify the driver of a pickup that hit a man walking his dog in a Los Angeles crosswalk. The hit-and-run crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 24 at Huntington Drive and Kendall Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. The motorist...
mynewsla.com
Large Tree Falls into West Hills Parking Lot, Smashes Vehicles
A large tree fell Saturday evening, crushing multiple cars in a West Hills parking lot. The tree toppled at 8:13 p.m. in the 23300 block of Mulholland Drive, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. A news videographer with photos of the scene said several vehicles were crushed under...
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Police Find Missing Man, 91, Safe
Police reported that a 91-year-old man who went missing Sunday from Long Beach has been found safe. Leopoldo Lopez went missing from his living facility in the 1900 block of East Fifth Street around 11:40 a.m., according to Long Beach police. Police did not release details about when, where or...
mynewsla.com
Crash on Freeway Transition Road Leaves One Dead in Downtown LA
One person was killed Saturday in a solo vehicle crash near downtown Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 1:41 a.m. and officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway and the transition road to the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway where they learned the driver slammed into a freeway guardrail before driving off the freeway and into an embankment, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Dies Nearly Month After Long Beach Crash
A 35-year-old motorcyclist died Friday, nearly one month after a crashing into a truck while doing a wheelie in Long Beach. The crash occurred about 7:40 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue, according to Long Beach police. According to investigators, the motorcyclist...
