Effective: 2023-01-16 07:11:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Hancock and Pearl River Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting St. Tammany, Washington, Hancock and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 18.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM CST Monday was 18.6 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and its falling. It is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.5 feet on 12/15/1953. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS ・ 4 HOURS AGO