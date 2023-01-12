Teen arrested in fatal Sunday shooting of Fayetteville man

A teenager was arrested in the fatal shooting of a Fayetteville man Sunday afternoon, the Fayetteville Police Department said Thursday.

Brayan Millan-Bonilla, 19, of Red Springs, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Julian Wright, 20, according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release. Wright was killed inside his home in the 3500 block of Nutmeg Place, a residential area off Rosehill Road, shortly before 1:30 p.m., the release said. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting followed an "interaction" between Wright and some individuals at the residence who knew the victim, police said. It was not immediately clear how many individuals were involved.

Millan-Bonilla was booked into the Cumberland County jail Thursday under $50,000 secured bail.

