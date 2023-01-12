Memphis football's Asa Martin entering transfer portal, Mississippi State RB added

Memphis football still has a lot of work to do this offseason as it looks to revamp its offense in the transfer portal. Along with losing its top four receivers, the Tigers lost Asa Martin to the transfer portal, the Commercial Appeal confirmed with Martin.

Martin, who was a redshirt senior, rushed for 435 yards and seven touchdowns this past season. He also caught 36 passes for 312 yards and a touchdown.

The Tigers have already added former Old Dominion running back Blake Watson and added former Mississippi State running back Ke'Travion Hargrove on Thursday, who announced his commitment to the Tigers program.

With the transfer portal open for a few more days, expect Memphis to continue to replace the key losses on offense.

