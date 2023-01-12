ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Political Notebook: Abilene's Starr appointed to state commission

By Staff report
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago

Michael Bob Starr, former commander of the 7th Bomb Wing at Dyess Air Force Base, has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Texas Military Preparedness Commission.

Also appointed was Todd Fox of Belton, president of First Heroes National Bank.

Starr is completing Woody Gilliland's unexpired term into February. There is a good chance he will be reappointed.

The commission's mission is to "preserve, protect, expand and attract new military missions, assets and installations" to Texas, according to a release from the governor's office. It also encourages defense-related businesses to expand or to relocate to the state.

Starr was in the Air Force for 23 years; Fox was in the Army for 24.

Starr retired to run for Congress in 2015, entering a nine-candidate Republican Party primary ultimately won by current U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington in a runoff. Starr finished third.

He later served as executive director of Global Samaritan Resources, which is based in Abilene. He entered full retirement in 2021.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Political Notebook: Abilene's Starr appointed to state commission

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Silence DoGood

Texas Mayors Unite: A Bipartisan Effort to Address Priorities for the 88th Legislature

Mayors from different political affiliations in Texas joined together on a Zoom call on Friday to lobby the state legislature. WFAA reports the group, which represents one-third of the entire population of the state, revealed their priorities for the 88th Texas legislature which just convened in Austin. They include local governance, economic development, property tax relief, better quality education, a well-trained workforce, and access to broadband technology.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
TEXAS STATE
texasbreaking.com

Prominent Texas Democrat Who Ran Unsuccessfully for Office Three Times Is Now a Professor

Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke has accepted an academic fellowship at the University of Chicago following three unsuccessful but attention-grabbing political campaigns, the Express-News reported. Pritzker Fellow and Lecturing. The former El Paso congressman’s future in politics is uncertain. He will, however, continue working as a Pritzker fellow and lecturing...
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

Abbott appoints Abilenian to Texas Military Preparedness Commission

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Former Dyess Base Commander Michael Bob Starr has been appointed by Governor Greg Abbot to the Texas Military Preparedness Commission (TMPC). The commissions goal is to preserve, protect, expand and attract new military missions, assets and installations. The commissioners are also tasked with encouraging defense-related businesses to expand or relocate in […]
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

East Texas lawmaker files bill targeting prosecutors who decline taking on election crimes

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill filed by an East Texas lawmaker would give the Texas attorney general more power to prosecute election crimes. State Rep. Bryan Slaton represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. Among the legislation he hopes to push through this session, a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexaminer.com

Two-year mark of white supremacist insurrection at U.S. Capitol

Our nation’s democracy is still as fragile as ever now two years after the white nationalist violence that transpired at our nation’s Capital on Jan. 6, 2021. The findings of the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 over the course of the last year were invaluable, as they exposed just how entrenched and complicit Donald Trump and far-right figures were in an elaborate plot to cling to power by reversing an entire presidential election.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Texas House approves new session rules, rejects anti-LGBTQ+ amendments

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House of Representatives is a big step closer to getting down to business after formalizing its House rules. But those rules won't include a handful of anti-LGBTQ+ proposals suggested by some of their most conservative House members. Many Republicans want the Texas House to...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Bill would allow electric companies to buy power from outside ERCOT

Correction: This version of the story was updated to reflect the correct date the bill was filed. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas electric suppliers ought to be able to tap in to power grids outside of ERCOT, a South Texas legislator suggests. Texas state Sen. Judith Zaffirini, who represents the Rio Grande Valley, filed a […]
TEXAS STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Former Texas trooper found guilty of assaulting 2 women

HOUSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say that a former Texas trooper has been found guilty of assaulting two women while he was on duty in the Houston area in 2020. Prosecutors said Friday that a jury found that 33-year-old Lee Ray Boykin Jr. deprived two separate victims of their right to bodily integrity while acting in his capacity as a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper by committing aggravated sexual abuse in one case and kidnapping in the other. U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said in a news release that Boykin “used his authority to stalk and prey on his victims for his own sexual gratification.” Boykin faces up to life in federal prison when he’s sentenced in April.
HOUSTON, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Texas Is Called the Lone Star State

Texas is a state with a long and rich history of independence. For thousands of years, Americans have lived in the area. It is the second-largest state in the U.S. and is famous for its sunny climate and vast lands. It is the home of many different cultures. The population...
TEXAS STATE
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy