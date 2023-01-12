Lakeview's Anya Rankin is Enquirer Athlete of the Week winner

The fans have spoken.

The winner of the latest Enquirer Athlete of the Week fan poll is Any Rankin of the Lakeview girls basketball team.

Fans got behind Rankin to help her edge fellow Athlete of the Week finalists Kaijehl Williams, Ke'Marion Tucker and Kaylee Glidden. Rankin received 47% of the vote by the 5 p.m. Wednesday deadline. Thanks to her fans, she will receive an Enquirer Athlete of the Week T-shirt.

Lakeview played three games in three days during the holidays as the Spartans competed in the Motor City Roundball Classic and the Chuck Turner Classic. Lakeview's Anya Rankin was named to the Dream Team at the Motor City Classic and the All-Hustle Team. She also had a team-high 14 points in a win over Harper Creek in the Chuck Turner Classic.

"Anya has been terrific this season. She is an elite defender who is asked to guard the other team's best player night in and night out. All the while, leading our team in scoring as well," Lakeview girls basketball coach Blake Shaw said.

