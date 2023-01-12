ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Two killed in separate Jackson homicides on Wednesday

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are investigating two separate homicides that happened Wednesday evening.

The first homicide happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11 in the 3000 block of Charleston Drive. Officer Sam Brown said police and the U.S. Marshals task force responded to the home after receiving a call about a deceased person.

Brown said during an investigation, officers discovered the victim and another person got into a fight which led to the fatal shooting.

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at I-55 gas station in Jackson

The second homicide happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Stokes Robertson Road. Brown said the body of a woman was found at the location. The victim has not been identified.

According to Brown, 65-year-old Johnny Caston was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder for his role in the incident. More arrests are suspected.

Police said both shootings appear to stem from interpersonal disputes.

Anyone with information on the homicides can contact Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

