Trees, limbs and lines down, Gadsden-Etowah EMA says; tree falls on car on Highland Avenue

As the line of storms that stretched across Etowah County moved out of the county on Thursday, Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency Public Information Officer Breonna Cole said the agency expected a tornado watch for the county would be allowed to expire at 1 p.m. as scheduled.

The agency had received reports of some lines down, and trees and limbs down across the county, but by early afternoon had no reports of structural damage.

Jared Millican of Gadsden escaped injury when a tree fell on his car as he drove on Highland Avenue. He said he was traveling on Highland at about 11:15 a.m. when a tree on the right side of the roadway "broke loose" and fell across the hood of his car.

The windshield exploded, Millican said, and the hood and right side of the car were crushed. Because he was traveling, he said, the tree "kind of bounced and I was able to keep the car on the road, thankfully, and not head off the mountain."

Trees are always falling on the road in that area, he said, and the city needs to cut the trees back on that road.

The line of storms extended from across the county, moving to the southeast, Cole said. By about 12:30 p.m., the heavy weather from the storm had largely moved into Calhoun County, she said.

The reports of trees down came from almost every part of the county, Cole said: Ridegville, Buster Willet Road, the Sand Mountain area in general, Rainbow City, Lookout Mountain in Gadsden, U.S. Highway 411 around Pleasant Valley Road, South 11th Street, Coats Bend, Lister Ferry Road and other areas.

While rainfall was heavy in places, it was over quickly. Cole said no more than 1.5 inches of rain fell anywhere in the county through mid-day Thursday.