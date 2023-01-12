ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

'A little extra flair.' Downtown Ashland shines with new café lighting

By Staff report
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago
ASHLAND − As the holiday lights came down in the city, more lighting is going up.

City crews have been installing café lighting along Main Street on existing poles and guide wires "to add a little extra flare" to the downtown area, Mayor Matt Miller wrote in a recent Facebook post.

"After all, with all of our new restaurants and retail outlets, our downtown has truly become one of the premier destinations in our great city," he wrote.

The city took down the last of the Christmas decorations this week and began hanging the new lighting, which visitors to downtown should be able to enjoy by the weekend.

