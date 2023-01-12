The monumental collapse of FTX didn’t simply destroy a crypto alternate and wipe out billions in buyer deposits — it additionally uncovered accounting irregularities at Barry Silbert’s empire, the Digital Foreign money Group, or DCG. That’s in accordance with Bitcoin (BTC) billionaire and Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss. The FTX blow-up induced Genesis International Buying and selling, one other DCG agency, to pause new loan originations and redemptions — a choice that straight affected Winklevoss’ Gemini Earn program. The pause on withdrawals has been energetic for almost two months, prompting Winklevoss to pen two open letters addressed to Silbert and DCG’s board. The second open letter, printed this week, claimed that Silbert was “unfit” to run DCG and that there could be no means ahead with him on the helm.

