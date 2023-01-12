ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KIXS FM 108

Victoria Seeks Volunteers for Queen City Neighborhood Cleanup

The City of Victoria Environmental Services and Keep Victoria Beautiful are seeking volunteers for a cleanup in the west part of the Queen City neighborhood. Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. March 4 at Queen City Park, 2202 N. Cameron St. Breakfast will be provided, including coffee provided by The Box Coffee Bar.
VICTORIA, TX
WIBW

Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said. • One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a...
TOPEKA, KS
KIXS FM 108

3 Shot in Victoria Overnight – 1 Victim Has Succumbed to Wounds

The Victoria Police Department has just released a statement in a shooting event that happened overnight. The incident occurred around the Grove Apartments area around 3;45 this morning. Our prayers to the families of 39-year-old Julian Cruz. Here is the official information from the Victoria Police Department... On Sunday, January...
VICTORIA, TX
KIXS FM 108

Victoria Offers Help with Down Payments, Closing Costs

As part of the City’s efforts to expand access to housing, Development Services is offering assistance with down payments and closing costs for qualifying first-time homebuyers. The assistance is funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant program, which is reserved for projects that benefit low-income residents. The program...
VICTORIA, TX
KIXS FM 108

Stolen Vehicle Drives Into North Texas Buc-ee’s

If you are from the Crossroads, you know we have our fair share of car into building crashes. This one did not happen in Victoria! Let's us start out by saying that no one was injured. As reported by CBS-DFW, one person is in custody after driving a stolen car into a Buc-ee's in Royse City Sunday afternoon, officials said. See the Facebook post below.
VICTORIA, TX
KIXS FM 108

The Carnival is Coming Back to Town in February – Ride Photos

It's almost that time again, the Victoria Livestock Show and Carnival returns in February of 2023. As always, I am a big kid and am excited about the carnival. Back in 2020, I was super excited to learn that the committee switched from Reed Exposition Midway to Pride of Texas Shows. That changed the vibe of the carnival immediately! If you remember going to the carnival at any point back in the day. You probably remember unkept 'carnies', rides being held together by duct tape, and just an overall dirty feeling. I am pretty sure I wasn't the only one that felt that way.
VICTORIA, TX
KIXS FM 108

VPD’s K9 Lark Gets A Great Vest for The Holidays!

One of Victoria's finest got a nice and safe holiday treat... Victoria Police Department’s K9 Lark has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Lark’s vest was sponsored by National Police Association and was embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by NationalPolice.org”.
VICTORIA, TX
KIXS FM 108

Check Out The Biggest Lottery Wins in Victoria This Year

There have been quite a few big wins for Texas Lottery players in Victoria for 2022. Here is a rundown of the biggest wins from this year:. In July, a scratch jackpot was sold in Victoria! The ticket was sold at Walden's Mini Mart on Moody Street. The winning ticket was the $20 Million Dollar Loteria ticket. This was the 9th $1 million jackpot ticket in this series. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.
VICTORIA, TX
KIXS FM 108

Texas Waffle House Goes Viral After Massive Brawl Breaks Out

Move over IHOP, Waffle House is the new champion over these lands. If you thought the IHOP fight in Victoria Texas was hard to watch, step away from your screen now. A massive brawl inside Waffle House has flooded social media. The title claims the fight took place at a Texas-based Waffle House, and one customer says they are in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
KIXS FM 108

KIXS FM 108

Victoria, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kixs.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy