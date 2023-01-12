Read full article on original website
One of A Kind Building In Victoria Used to Be Several Businesses
One of A Kind Building In Victoria Used to Be Several Businesses. You know the one! It's the "geodesic" building on the corner of Melrose and Laurent!. Have you ever wondered what the unique building with the turtle shell roof, used to be?. We called it the "turtle house" when...
Victoria Seeks Volunteers for Queen City Neighborhood Cleanup
The City of Victoria Environmental Services and Keep Victoria Beautiful are seeking volunteers for a cleanup in the west part of the Queen City neighborhood. Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. March 4 at Queen City Park, 2202 N. Cameron St. Breakfast will be provided, including coffee provided by The Box Coffee Bar.
WIBW
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said. • One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a...
Local fire crews work fire at Victoria apartments
VICTORIA, Texas- At approximately 6:54 a.m., Victoria fire crews responded to a fire on the 5500 block of Country Club Drive. Victoria Fire Chief Tracy Fox said the top floor apartments were occupied at the time of the fire. An elderly woman and her pet escaped, as well as a small family. There were no injuries reported, and the cause...
3 Shot in Victoria Overnight – 1 Victim Has Succumbed to Wounds
The Victoria Police Department has just released a statement in a shooting event that happened overnight. The incident occurred around the Grove Apartments area around 3;45 this morning. Our prayers to the families of 39-year-old Julian Cruz. Here is the official information from the Victoria Police Department... On Sunday, January...
Victoria Offers Help with Down Payments, Closing Costs
As part of the City’s efforts to expand access to housing, Development Services is offering assistance with down payments and closing costs for qualifying first-time homebuyers. The assistance is funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant program, which is reserved for projects that benefit low-income residents. The program...
Stolen Vehicle Drives Into North Texas Buc-ee’s
If you are from the Crossroads, you know we have our fair share of car into building crashes. This one did not happen in Victoria! Let's us start out by saying that no one was injured. As reported by CBS-DFW, one person is in custody after driving a stolen car into a Buc-ee's in Royse City Sunday afternoon, officials said. See the Facebook post below.
The Carnival is Coming Back to Town in February – Ride Photos
It's almost that time again, the Victoria Livestock Show and Carnival returns in February of 2023. As always, I am a big kid and am excited about the carnival. Back in 2020, I was super excited to learn that the committee switched from Reed Exposition Midway to Pride of Texas Shows. That changed the vibe of the carnival immediately! If you remember going to the carnival at any point back in the day. You probably remember unkept 'carnies', rides being held together by duct tape, and just an overall dirty feeling. I am pretty sure I wasn't the only one that felt that way.
VPD’s K9 Lark Gets A Great Vest for The Holidays!
One of Victoria's finest got a nice and safe holiday treat... Victoria Police Department’s K9 Lark has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Lark’s vest was sponsored by National Police Association and was embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by NationalPolice.org”.
Check Out The Biggest Lottery Wins in Victoria This Year
There have been quite a few big wins for Texas Lottery players in Victoria for 2022. Here is a rundown of the biggest wins from this year:. In July, a scratch jackpot was sold in Victoria! The ticket was sold at Walden's Mini Mart on Moody Street. The winning ticket was the $20 Million Dollar Loteria ticket. This was the 9th $1 million jackpot ticket in this series. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.
Texas Waffle House Goes Viral After Massive Brawl Breaks Out
Move over IHOP, Waffle House is the new champion over these lands. If you thought the IHOP fight in Victoria Texas was hard to watch, step away from your screen now. A massive brawl inside Waffle House has flooded social media. The title claims the fight took place at a Texas-based Waffle House, and one customer says they are in Austin, Texas.
