FTX debtors identify $5.5 billion of liquid assets in ’Herculean effort’
FTX has identified $5.5 billion in liquid assets, part of what CEO John Ray called a “Herculean effort” to untangle the firm’s finances. FTX.com and FTX US each face digital asset “shortfalls,” the FTX debtors said in a statement. Beleaguered crypto exchange FTX identified $5.5...
Shiba Inu rises after announcing Layer 2 launch as bone token pops; US markets closed
Bitcoin continues to trade around $21,000, up 0.4% over the past day. Ether and altcoins remain steady, while the shiba inu ecosystem got a boost as it prepares for a Layer 2 launch. U.S. markets are closed to observe Martin Luther King Jr. day. Shiba Inu and bone led gains...
3AC founders Zhu and Davies pitch to raise $25 million for new crypto exchange
The founders of defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and crypto exchange CoinFlex are pitching investors on a new crypto exchange focused on claims trading. A new pitch deck shows the founders are trying to raise $25 million investors with a time-to-market goal of “asap.”. Su Zhu and...
FalconX, Bitmex founder Hayes invest in market maker Elixir amid dearth of providers
Decentralized finance protocol Elixir raised $2.1 million to make crypto market making more transparent. The seed round includes investment from FalconX, OP Crypto, ChapterOne and Bitmex founder Arthur Hayes. Decentralized finance protocol Elixir closed a $2.1 million seed round to allow anyone to participate in crypto market making. FalconX, Commonwealth,...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash
Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
Longstanding Ross Dress For Less Location Permanently Closed
The location was the first to be announced this year as shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and SFGate.com.
Federal consumer protection watchdog stakes out crypto turf in SEC shadow
Careful not to step on the SEC’s toes, the CFPB is staking out its turf in the crypto sector. “I really want to be sure that we are thinking about digital currencies in the context of real-time payments,” agency director Rohit Chopra said. The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection...
Bitcoin stays above $21,000; Silvergate, Coinbase pare earlier gains
Bitcoin was trading around $21,300, up about 2%. Ether gained 3%. Crypto-related stocks soared at the open before paring gains. Silvergate and Coinbase popped at the open after the crypto-friendly bank reported earnings as traditional markets were mixed. Bitcoin was trading at $21,300 at 10 a.m. EST, up 2.3% over...
Forkast Labs created with CryptoSlam and Forkast.News merger
A new company dubbed Forkast Labs has been formed from the merger of blockchain data firm CryptoSlam and Forkast.News. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Data provider CryptoSlam and crypto news site Forkast.News have combined to become Forkast Labs, a web3-focused media company. The pair, which are portfolio...
Bitcoin mining difficulty jumps 10%, its biggest move since October
Bitcoin’s mining difficulty climbed 10.26%, according to data from BTC.com. Bitcoin's mining difficulty metric has risen just over 10%. The mining difficulty — which determines how hard it is to create the next block of transactions — reset just after 4 p.m. ET, following its roughly two-week schedule. The metric rose 10.26%, according to BTC.com data.
Drop zero crypto policy Bernstein tells institutions
Bernstein analysts said 2023 might be the best time for institutions with zero crypto allocation to “start placing the building block for long-term strategy.”. The asset managers says crypto revenue could increase about 1,600% to around $400 billion by 2033. Bernstein has some advice for institutions: Get some skin...
Toyota plans to produce 750,000 vehicles globally in February
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) on Wednesday said it plans to produce about 750,000 vehicles globally in February. The Japanese automaker said it aims to make about 300,000 vehicles domestically and about 450,000 overseas, and that it will continue to monitor the supply of auto parts, including semiconductors.
TaxBit acquires rival crypto accounting platform Tactic
Crypto tax and accounting platform TaxBit has bought out rival Tactic. “We continue to see great demand and opportunity even during a bear market,” said TaxBit’s Austin Woodward. TaxBit, a crypto tax and accounting software provider, has acquired rival Tactic to expand its offerings. The acquisition, TaxBit's first,...
Diva closes $3.5 million seed round for distributed liquid staking protocol
With as little as 1 ETH participants can set up a node and begin to earn rewards on Diva’s decentralized liquid staking protocol. Diva’s platform is designed to act as an alternative that may potentially loosen the grip of a relatively centralized group of validation pools currently dominating the Ethereum network.
Why you can start investing in crypto right now, explained by Haru Invest CEO Hugo Lee
The crypto markets can be as volatile as they are fast-paced, a duality that has been prominent in this market since its formation just over a decade ago. When it comes to investing in crypto, many people have become extremely wealthy while others have fallen short and lost large amounts of money.
Scaramucci investing in company set up by former FTX US president
Anthony Scaramucci invests in a company set up by Brett Harrison. Anthony Scaramucci is investing in a company set up by former FTX US president Brett Harrison. The new company provides order management and algo-development services for the decentralized finance market, according to an investor briefed on Harrison’s plans.
Framework Ventures leads Parfin’s $15 million raise to provide web3 rails in LatAm
Parfin has raised $15 million to provide web3 infrastructure solutions to Latin America. The raise is led by Framework Ventures and also sees participation from Alexia Ventures and Valor Capital Group. Web3 infrastructure provider Parfin has raised $15 million in a bid to dominate the Latin America region. The seed...
SEC charges over Gemini, Genesis Earn program latest shot at crypto lending
Experts say a recent charge by the Securities and Exchange Commission over a lending product is a warning shot for similar programs. The enforcement action against Gemini and Genesis also leaves questions unanswered as to whether the underlying crypto can be considered securities. The Securities and Exchange Commission’s recent charge...
Polygon-backed web3 gaming platform Intella X raises $12 million ahead of Q1 launch
Intella X raised $12 million from investors that include Polygon, Animoca Brands and Magic Eden. The platform is the product of a partnership between South Korean gaming company Neowiz and Polygon. It’s set to launch later this quarter. Web3 gaming platform Intella X raised $12 million ahead of an...
