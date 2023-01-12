ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
theblock.co

FTX debtors identify $5.5 billion of liquid assets in ’Herculean effort’

FTX has identified $5.5 billion in liquid assets, part of what CEO John Ray called a “Herculean effort” to untangle the firm’s finances. FTX.com and FTX US each face digital asset “shortfalls,” the FTX debtors said in a statement. Beleaguered crypto exchange FTX identified $5.5...
theblock.co

3AC founders Zhu and Davies pitch to raise $25 million for new crypto exchange

The founders of defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and crypto exchange CoinFlex are pitching investors on a new crypto exchange focused on claims trading. A new pitch deck shows the founders are trying to raise $25 million investors with a time-to-market goal of “asap.”. Su Zhu and...
theblock.co

FalconX, Bitmex founder Hayes invest in market maker Elixir amid dearth of providers

Decentralized finance protocol Elixir raised $2.1 million to make crypto market making more transparent. The seed round includes investment from FalconX, OP Crypto, ChapterOne and Bitmex founder Arthur Hayes. Decentralized finance protocol Elixir closed a $2.1 million seed round to allow anyone to participate in crypto market making. FalconX, Commonwealth,...
Anita Durairaj

The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash

Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
theblock.co

Bitcoin stays above $21,000; Silvergate, Coinbase pare earlier gains

Bitcoin was trading around $21,300, up about 2%. Ether gained 3%. Crypto-related stocks soared at the open before paring gains. Silvergate and Coinbase popped at the open after the crypto-friendly bank reported earnings as traditional markets were mixed. Bitcoin was trading at $21,300 at 10 a.m. EST, up 2.3% over...
theblock.co

Forkast Labs created with CryptoSlam and Forkast.News merger

A new company dubbed Forkast Labs has been formed from the merger of blockchain data firm CryptoSlam and Forkast.News. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Data provider CryptoSlam and crypto news site Forkast.News have combined to become Forkast Labs, a web3-focused media company. The pair, which are portfolio...
theblock.co

Bitcoin mining difficulty jumps 10%, its biggest move since October

Bitcoin’s mining difficulty climbed 10.26%, according to data from BTC.com. Bitcoin's mining difficulty metric has risen just over 10%. The mining difficulty — which determines how hard it is to create the next block of transactions — reset just after 4 p.m. ET, following its roughly two-week schedule. The metric rose 10.26%, according to BTC.com data.
theblock.co

Drop zero crypto policy Bernstein tells institutions

Bernstein analysts said 2023 might be the best time for institutions with zero crypto allocation to “start placing the building block for long-term strategy.”. The asset managers says crypto revenue could increase about 1,600% to around $400 billion by 2033. Bernstein has some advice for institutions: Get some skin...
Reuters

Toyota plans to produce 750,000 vehicles globally in February

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) on Wednesday said it plans to produce about 750,000 vehicles globally in February. The Japanese automaker said it aims to make about 300,000 vehicles domestically and about 450,000 overseas, and that it will continue to monitor the supply of auto parts, including semiconductors.
theblock.co

TaxBit acquires rival crypto accounting platform Tactic

Crypto tax and accounting platform TaxBit has bought out rival Tactic. “We continue to see great demand and opportunity even during a bear market,” said TaxBit’s Austin Woodward. TaxBit, a crypto tax and accounting software provider, has acquired rival Tactic to expand its offerings. The acquisition, TaxBit's first,...
theblock.co

Diva closes $3.5 million seed round for distributed liquid staking protocol

With as little as 1 ETH participants can set up a node and begin to earn rewards on Diva’s decentralized liquid staking protocol. Diva’s platform is designed to act as an alternative that may potentially loosen the grip of a relatively centralized group of validation pools currently dominating the Ethereum network.
theblock.co

Scaramucci investing in company set up by former FTX US president

Anthony Scaramucci invests in a company set up by Brett Harrison. Anthony Scaramucci is investing in a company set up by former FTX US president Brett Harrison. The new company provides order management and algo-development services for the decentralized finance market, according to an investor briefed on Harrison’s plans.
theblock.co

Framework Ventures leads Parfin’s $15 million raise to provide web3 rails in LatAm

Parfin has raised $15 million to provide web3 infrastructure solutions to Latin America. The raise is led by Framework Ventures and also sees participation from Alexia Ventures and Valor Capital Group. Web3 infrastructure provider Parfin has raised $15 million in a bid to dominate the Latin America region. The seed...
theblock.co

SEC charges over Gemini, Genesis Earn program latest shot at crypto lending

Experts say a recent charge by the Securities and Exchange Commission over a lending product is a warning shot for similar programs. The enforcement action against Gemini and Genesis also leaves questions unanswered as to whether the underlying crypto can be considered securities. The Securities and Exchange Commission’s recent charge...
theblock.co

Polygon-backed web3 gaming platform Intella X raises $12 million ahead of Q1 launch

Intella X raised $12 million from investors that include Polygon, Animoca Brands and Magic Eden. The platform is the product of a partnership between South Korean gaming company Neowiz and Polygon. It’s set to launch later this quarter. Web3 gaming platform Intella X raised $12 million ahead of an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy