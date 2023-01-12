Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
KWTX
Killeen Fire Department contains large grass fire near housing units
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters with the Killeen Fire Department on Thursday, Jan. 12, contained a large grass fire that torched an estimated 35 acres near Hercules Avenue and Atlas. The fire was reported at about 5:15 p.m. in a field area surrounding housing units. Although it grew close to...
Possible breeder behind dumped guinea pigs along I-35, in city parks
After dozens of guinea pigs were dumped throughout the Austin metro, an animal rescue nonprofit said pandemic pet returns could play a role in these neglected animals popping up along highways and in city parks.
fox7austin.com
Missing 80-year-old Austin man found, Silver Alert discontinued
AUSTIN, Texas - A missing 80-year-old Austin man was found this morning, and the Silver Alert that had been issued has been canceled. The Austin Police Department says John Bunton was last seen at noon on Jan. 15 at 110 E. Live Oak Street. As of 5:52 a.m. on January...
Killeen police reopen eastbound, westbound Veterans Memorial Boulevard
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police Department says firefighters and other first responders have fully cleared the scene after asking drivers to avoid all eastbound and westbound lanes on Veterans Memorial Boulevard between Fort Hood Road and Gilmer Street due to a fire. All lanes are now open. 6 News...
Police investigating after body found at Lake Pflugerville
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is investigating after a body was found Friday at Lake Pflugerville. Police reported the initial call came in just after 2 p.m. from a resident with a check welfare request. The body was discovered once the police responded. Officials said the investigation...
CBS Austin
EMS: Pedestrian hit, critically injured by vehicle in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — EMS officials say a pedestrian was seriously injured Friday morning after they were hit by a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened near the intersection of Bluff Springs Road and East William Cannon Drive, just east of I-35. Emergency crews responded to the scene at around...
Central Texas toll agency, Austin developer face off over crumbling road on former Motorola site
A landowner and developer claims a Central Texas transportation agency damaged a private road on its property while constructing the 183 Toll Road.
Why we’re probably not done with freezes this winter
The latest we've had a freeze in Austin was April 9, 1914.
One transported to hospital after incident in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital late Thursday morning after a medical call, which the Austin Police Department previously reported incorrectly was shoot-stab call. The APD first reported the incident around 10:57 a.m. from the area of West 10th and Nueces streets. According to Austin-Travis...
CBS Austin
Experts warn public of rat infestations as colder weather creeps in
AUSTIN, Texas — With the cold air creeping in, experts are warning households of rat invasions as wintery weather tends to drive them into homes for warmer shelter. Zachary Smith is the owner and CEO of Pestdude.com, a website that teaches how to get rid of pests without relying on costly professional services.
KWTX
Temple residents on high alert after man is seen throwing rocks off overpass onto I-35
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Facebook post if keeping residents in Temple on high alert after a man was seen throwing heavy objects like rocks and lumber off an overpass on Interstate 35. It’s a crime that can span from a simple traffic violation to a homicide investigation. “We...
Study to add medians along Williams Drive in Georgetown underway
The study looks to consolidate the number of driveways and turn lanes along Williams Drive by adding a center median. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Research and design of a project to add medians and designated turn lanes to Williams Drive began in late 2022 and is expected to continue throughout 2023.
KVUE
Austin 7-Eleven owner says he is using opera music as a deterrent against homeless, solicitors
AUSTIN, Texas — A business owner in South Austin is playing loud opera music as a deterrent from people soliciting and leaving items on his property. Jagat Patel is the owner of a 7-Eleven at the intersection of East Oltorf and Parker Lane. "The music we have been playing...
APD searching for suspect in deadly north Austin crash
The Austin Police Department was searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly New Year's Eve crash, according to APD news release.
fox7austin.com
Riverside 7-Eleven store plays classical music to deter homeless population
AUSTIN, Texas - If you've been at the 7-Eleven at Oltorf and Parker lately, you may have noticed classical music and opera playing. The owner says the goal is to deter homeless individuals from being there and harassing customers. Some customers say they're all for the music, while others are annoyed by it.
Father and 14-year-old son killed in Llano County shooting
LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two people are dead after an early Saturday morning shooting in Tow, Texas, according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office. The office issued a press release at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. In it, the agency says that Preston Wessling, 38, and Evan Wessling, 14, were both found with gunshot wounds around […]
Suspect arrested in June Bastrop highway shooting
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has arrested a suspect in link to a June shooting on State Highway 71. Officials said 25-year-old Darrian James Chandler of Smithville was arrested on Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.
Suspect arrested after homicide at Pflugerville home
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a homicide at a Pflugerville house on Friday night. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a welfare check in the 2800 block of Linville Ridge Lane at 7:37 p.m. The 911 caller was a ride-share driver who said a man approached her vehicle and told her to leave because he had killed someone.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas
If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
CBS Austin
Man killed in SE Austin shooting, suspect arrested
A 20-year-old man died in the hospital after being shot in southeast Austin Tuesday evening. The Austin Police Department responded to the shooting in the 2000 block of Willow Creek Drive around 7:43 p.m. ALSO | Man charged with murder for fatal North Austin shooting. Officers found the victim, identified...
Comments / 0