ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Killeen Fire Department contains large grass fire near housing units

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters with the Killeen Fire Department on Thursday, Jan. 12, contained a large grass fire that torched an estimated 35 acres near Hercules Avenue and Atlas. The fire was reported at about 5:15 p.m. in a field area surrounding housing units. Although it grew close to...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing 80-year-old Austin man found, Silver Alert discontinued

AUSTIN, Texas - A missing 80-year-old Austin man was found this morning, and the Silver Alert that had been issued has been canceled. The Austin Police Department says John Bunton was last seen at noon on Jan. 15 at 110 E. Live Oak Street. As of 5:52 a.m. on January...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Police investigating after body found at Lake Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is investigating after a body was found Friday at Lake Pflugerville. Police reported the initial call came in just after 2 p.m. from a resident with a check welfare request. The body was discovered once the police responded. Officials said the investigation...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

EMS: Pedestrian hit, critically injured by vehicle in SE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — EMS officials say a pedestrian was seriously injured Friday morning after they were hit by a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened near the intersection of Bluff Springs Road and East William Cannon Drive, just east of I-35. Emergency crews responded to the scene at around...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

One transported to hospital after incident in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital late Thursday morning after a medical call, which the Austin Police Department previously reported incorrectly was shoot-stab call. The APD first reported the incident around 10:57 a.m. from the area of West 10th and Nueces streets. According to Austin-Travis...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Experts warn public of rat infestations as colder weather creeps in

AUSTIN, Texas — With the cold air creeping in, experts are warning households of rat invasions as wintery weather tends to drive them into homes for warmer shelter. Zachary Smith is the owner and CEO of Pestdude.com, a website that teaches how to get rid of pests without relying on costly professional services.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Riverside 7-Eleven store plays classical music to deter homeless population

AUSTIN, Texas - If you've been at the 7-Eleven at Oltorf and Parker lately, you may have noticed classical music and opera playing. The owner says the goal is to deter homeless individuals from being there and harassing customers. Some customers say they're all for the music, while others are annoyed by it.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Father and 14-year-old son killed in Llano County shooting

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two people are dead after an early Saturday morning shooting in Tow, Texas, according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office. The office issued a press release at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. In it, the agency says that Preston Wessling, 38, and Evan Wessling, 14, were both found with gunshot wounds around […]
TOW, TX
KVUE

Suspect arrested in June Bastrop highway shooting

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has arrested a suspect in link to a June shooting on State Highway 71. Officials said 25-year-old Darrian James Chandler of Smithville was arrested on Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.
BASTROP, TX
KVUE

Suspect arrested after homicide at Pflugerville home

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a homicide at a Pflugerville house on Friday night. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a welfare check in the 2800 block of Linville Ridge Lane at 7:37 p.m. The 911 caller was a ride-share driver who said a man approached her vehicle and told her to leave because he had killed someone.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas

If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man killed in SE Austin shooting, suspect arrested

A 20-year-old man died in the hospital after being shot in southeast Austin Tuesday evening. The Austin Police Department responded to the shooting in the 2000 block of Willow Creek Drive around 7:43 p.m. ALSO | Man charged with murder for fatal North Austin shooting. Officers found the victim, identified...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy