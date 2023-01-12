Read full article on original website
WGME
More than 30 juvenile crimes have been reported by Cumberland County sheriffs
CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WGME)-- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says more than 30 juvenile crimes have been reported since October. The bulk of the incidents are taking place in Gray, new Gloucester, North Yarmouth and Pownal, authorities said. County sheriffs deputies say the suspects are driving around these towns-stealing and vandalizing...
WPFO
Police say several juveniles are behind a recent crime spree
MAINE (WGME) - Cumberland County Sheriff's are pointing towards several juveniles for a recent vandalism and crime spree across several towns. Since October, they say they've taken more than 30 reports of criminal mischief to mailboxes and signs in Gray, New Gloucester, North Yarmouth, and Pownal. Over the past few...
Standoff in Bethel ends in arrest
PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Bethel faces multiple charges after a four-hour standoff reportedly took place Saturday on Acres Road. Officials responded to a domestic violence complaint at about 10:21 a.m. at a residence and were met by homeowner Lydia Mills, 41, who was reportedly "uncooperative with law enforcement," Chief Deputy James Urquhart of the Oxford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday evening.
police1.com
Maine AG: Officers' use of force justified in 3 separate shootings
LIMERICK, Maine — Three police officers, including one who fatally shot a 16-year-old armed robbery suspect in Limerick, were justified in their use of deadly force, the Maine Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Attorney General Aaron Frey released the results of separate investigations and legal reviews into the Limerick...
Don’t Leave Purses Behind In Your Parked Vehicle, Police Warn
Don't leave your purse in the car or you could fall victim to the Felony Lane Gang which has made its return to northern New England, according to three Maine police departments. Police in York and Kennebunkport warned of a Florida-based group of identity thieves that travel across the United...
foxbangor.com
Police search for robbery suspect
AUGUSTA — The Augusta Police Department is currently investigating a robbery that occurred Saturday around 1:21 a.m. on Stone Street, in Augusta. According to police the caller reported an unidentified male suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm and demanded an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. No injuries...
WPFO
Bethel woman arrested after standoff with police
A Bethel woman is now behind bars tonight after causing a four hour standoff with police. The Oxford County Sheriff's office says they responded to 7 Acres Road in Bethel for a domestic violence complaint shortly before 10:30 this morning. Police say 41-year-old Lydia Mills, who they believed was armed...
WPFO
Turner man who stabbed couple to death granted supervised outings
A Turner man who stabbed a couple to death will be allowed to leave his Augusta psychiatric center for supervised short outings, according to the Kennebec Journal. Patrick Maher, 26, killed Troy and Dulsie Varney back in 2021, while he was renting a room from the couple. Maher was found to be not criminally responsible for this crime by reason of insanity.
mainepublic.org
Maine case asks if mistaken identity or keen police instincts led to a Black man’s arrest
On the evening of June 4, 2021, Augusta police officer Sabastian Guptill stopped a car for a broken plate light because he suspected its passengers were selling drugs. When he asked the five men inside for their licenses, a Black man with a purple backpack opened the rear door and fled, allegedly dropping crack, cocaine and fentanyl in his wake.
newscentermaine.com
Multiple agencies respond to house fire in Gorham
Homeowners said the fire started around 4 p.m. Sunday. The homeowner said he first heard the alarm while watching the Dolphins-Bills playoff game.
pureoldies1055.com
Maine AG: Use of deadly force against teenager was justified
Maine’s Attorney General says the fatal shooting of a teenager by a deputy at a dollar store in 2019 was justified. 16-year-old Christopher Camacho was seen on surveillance video walking into the Dollar General in Limerick in December 2019 holding a machete and pointing a gun at the cashier, which later turned out to be a revolver-style pellet gun.
Central Maine Crash Sends Two Children To The Hospital
Two children were taken to the hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Farmington. According to the KJ, the crash, which happened at the intersection of Main Street and Farmington Falls Road, was reported just after 5 PM on Wednesday. In the crash, A 2021 Jeep driven by 25 year...
WMTW
Tractor-trailer crash in Buxton causes fuel spill, road closure
BUXTON, Maine — A crash in Buxton on Sunday caused a fuel spill, major traffic disruptions and an hours-long cleanup effort. Officials from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection say a commercial truck crossed the center line and hit a tractor-trailer along Route 112 near the Saco line. The...
Maine Police Departments Should Adopt This Hysterical Training Happening in Missouri
Police officers have to deal with some wild stuff so I can only imagine what their training looks like. You can never fully predict what situations they will find themselves in, so training needs to be comprehensive and when possible, hands-on. A Missouri sheriff’s office in Jefferson County has been...
WMTW
Police: Gun, multiple firearm magazines & drugs found on previously convicted felon in Portland
A man was taken into custody following a report of suspicious activity in Portland Wednesday morning. The Portland Police Department was called to the 200 block of Woodford Street to find 35-year-old Tyson Dyer sitting in his car. Officials say a firearm magazine was spotted near his waistband while he...
arizonasuntimes.com
Maine Community Votes Out School Board Members for Backing Policy to Hide Kids’ Gender Transitions
Residents of Paris, Maine, recalled two school board members on Tuesday who pushed a gender identity policy that would hide student gender transitions from parents, according to WGME News. In a 333-243 vote, community members voted out Oxford Hills School Board Director Sarah Otterson and School Board Member Julia Lester...
wabi.tv
Man drives into path of oncoming Amtrak train in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A man is in the hospital after driving his car into the path of an Amtrak train Thursday night. Just after 6 p.m., police say a driver turned left onto Allen Avenue from Bruno’s Restaurant parking lot. Officials say the man passed the crossing gates...
wabi.tv
Mainers join Call to close Guantánamo rallies streetside in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta State Armory was the backdrop for the Mainers Join Call to Close Guantánamo rally and vigil Saturday, where multiple Maine progressive groups congregated to protest the military detention center Guantánamo Bay, located on a U.S. naval base in Cuba. Presented by Peace Action...
wabi.tv
98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
boothbayregister.com
Court removes protection order complaint mother of slain Edgecomb child filed
A Wiscasset District Court judge Jan. 11 dismissed a protection order complaint at the request of the woman who filed it – the mother of an Edgecomb 3-year-old whose death has been ruled a homicide. The mother’s complaint was against her former companion. On Dec. 27, the plaintiff received a protection order for herself and two older children. No reason was given in court for the request to dismiss the complaint.
