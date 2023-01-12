Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft was hoping to launch the tabs feature in the File Explorer app for Windows 10. But it scrapped the idea later on. However, with the Windows 11 22H2 update, users can now try out the tabs feature in File Explorer. The participants of the Windows Insider Program got early access to the feature and Microsoft could soon apply the tabs idea to Windows Notepad as well.

13 HOURS AGO