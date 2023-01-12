Huge tornado significantly damages Selma; 6 deaths in Alabama storms

Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Previewing MLK Day in Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Groups across Central Indiana are prepared for many people when they offer free admission to celebrate MLK Day. The Indiana Historical Society is offering more than free admission; there will be additional activities to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., such as story time and a gospel choir performance.
WISH-TV
CDC reports flu spread in Indiana dropped to ‘moderate’; 38 new deaths reported
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report a significant drop in flu spread in Indiana. The agency moved the state into the “moderate” category. It’s the first time Indiana has landed in that level since the first week of November. Friday’s...
WISH-TV
Monday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jane King takes a look at the economic impact of America’s nonprofit organizations. The nonprofit sector touches millions of Americans by providing employment, volunteer opportunities, and important services. Many people would say that volunteers are...
WISH-TV
Is Friday the 13th really unlucky? Psychic therapist Vincent Genna explains
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s Friday the 13th. This day is known to bring bad luck. Psychic therapist and spiritual teacher Vincent Genna joined Friday’s “All Indiana” to let us know if this day is as unlucky as people think. Genna has more advice listed on...
WISH-TV
Indiana dashboard adds 143 COVID-19 deaths, 7,804 more cases of coronavirus in a week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health this week released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s dashboard is being updated only on Wednesdays, but this week’s numbers were delayed “due to technical difficulties,” the department said.
WISH-TV
Author J.D. Mortmain shares crazy courtroom stories
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What comes to your mind when you think of a courtroom?. Most people think of stress and tension but there’s a lighter side of the law a lot of people don’t know about. Author, J.D. Mortmain joined Friday’s “All Indiana” to share a few...
WISH-TV
Wild deer saved after plastic jug removed from head
CANNELTON, Ind. (WISH) — A wild deer who roamed around for several days with a plastic jug stuck on its head is now free. The deer could see and breathe with the jug on its head, but could not eat or drink. Police confirmed Friday afternoon that the deer has been tranquilized.
WISH-TV
Club for Growth president defends Mitch Daniels attack ad
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The president of a national conservative group on Friday said Indiana needs new leadership in Washington, D.C., that Mitch Daniels can’t provide. In an exclusive interview with News 8, Club for Growth President David McIntosh said Mitch Daniels represents an old style of conservatism that caved to Democratic demands too often. He said Republican voters want someone who will stop the Democratic Party’s agenda and undo their past work.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Pizza Junkiez
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Who doesn’t love a good pizza party?🍕. Dawn Livingston, Jeremy Livingston, and Jasan Julius with Pizza Junkiez restaurant stopped by “All Indiana” on Friday to serve up a few slices of pizza on Tasty Takeout. Join the party and order a box or...
WISH-TV
The Zone scoreboard for Jan. 13, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out the scores from Indiana high school basketball action on Friday night across central Indiana. Click here for the scoreboard. Watch highlights from games on WISH-TV at 11:08 p.m. Stream it here.
