wearegreenbay.com
Fatal crash in Marinette Co. results in death of 36-year-old, alcohol a possible factor
POUND, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Marinette responded to reports of a car that was on its side and ‘smoldering’ on CTH B in Marinette County on Saturday morning. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:20 a.m. on January 14 near 9th Road.
911 hang-up call causes large police presence in Omro
Man hangs up on 911, barricades himself in basement, refusing to come out, causing a large police presence in Omro.
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin deputies warn of increase in citations for drivers disobeying bus laws
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sheriff’s Office in central Wisconsin explains that it is experiencing an increase in citations issued for motorists not obeying bus laws. In a Facebook post by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies explain how they have spoken with a few local bus companies, which say roughly 20 violations occur in Marathon County each week.
WLUC
1 dead in fatal Marinette County crash
POUND, Wis. (WLUC) - One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into the ditch, landing on its side according to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office. Marinette County Sheriff deputies responded to a one vehicle crash at 7:18 Saturday morning. The vehicle was smoldering on County Highway B near 9th road.
spmetrowire.com
Chief: Emergency responders, victims were all ‘heroes’ in aftermath of stabbing
The Stevens Point police chief is hailing both the victims and emergency responders from a December knife attack as "heroes."
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 14, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday January 14, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Shawano officer shooting investigation handed over to DA
An investigation into a shooting death in Shawano has been completed and referred to the district attorney's office.
101 WIXX
Teen Accused in Fatal Green Bay Crash Wants Case Moved to Juvenile Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 15-year-old girl charged in a high-speed fatal traffic crash was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Now, the defense is seeking to have Sienna Pecore’s case moved to juvenile court before her arraignment is held. Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit-and-run...
wearegreenbay.com
Wausau man sentenced for selling ‘large quantities’ of meth to undercover officer
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old Wausau man was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison for distributing 50 or more grams of methamphetamine. According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, an undercover police officer bought large quantities of methamphetamine from Kou Yang in August of 2021.
Drug trafficking suspect held on $250K bond after chase in Marathon County
Investigators seized tens of thousands of dollars in drugs after an alleged fentanyl trafficker led police on a chase on I-39 last week, Marathon County officials said. The Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force and deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department say the arrest took approximately $40,000 in street drugs off the streets. Jacob L. Gould, 33, now faces 16 criminal charges and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
Portion of Hwy. 8 at Hwy. 51 shut down after multiple crashes
Traffic is detoured Monday morning on Hwy. 8 due to multiple crashes, state officials say. Witnesses report seeing at least one semi in the ditch on Hwy. 8 and have reported a potential structure fire in Tripoli, along the highway. “Lincoln County is shutting down Highway 8 at Highway 51;...
Wausau drug trafficker sentenced to 5 years
Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that a Wausau man will spend five years in prison on federal drug charges, the result of an undercover operation in 2021. Kou Yang, 27, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to...
2 children among injured in Merrill area crash
Two children and an adult were injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash near Merrill. The crash, between a pickup and an SUV, was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of CTH J and Joe Snow Road. An initial investigation shows a 61-year-old man driving the pickup failed to stop, running the stop sign and striking the SUV.
WATCH: Winnebago County child almost hit by driver while getting on school bus
Last week a child in Winnebago was almost struck by a car while getting on a school bus. The child was stepping onto the bus when an out-of-control driver swerved and narrowly avoided the child.
wwisradio.com
Fight Outside Oshkosh School Lands Several Adults and One Student in Jail
(Oshkosh, WI) — A fight outside a school in Oshkosh landed several adults in jail. Police were called to Merrill Middle School in Oshkosh yesterday afternoon. They say two students got into a fight, and then their family members showed-up. Officers took ‘several’ of the adults and one of the students into custody. Other students were kept inside the school until the situation calmed down. There’s no word yet on possible charges.
wnmufm.org
Wisconsin pair arrested on drug charges following hotel argument
FOREST COUNTY, WI— Two Wisconsin residents are jailed in Forest County, Wisconsin, after police found drugs in their hotel room. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a hotel on January 2nd just after midnight on a report a man and a woman were fighting. They encountered Thomas Owens, 29, of Fond Du Lac and Amanda West, 21, of Oshkosh.
Green Bay Police investigate dog bite reported on Velp Avenue
The Green Bay Police Department is seeking to speak with the owner of a yellow Labrador Retriever type dog that was reportedly involved in the bite incident of a woman, who was running on Velp Avenue.
abc17news.com
Adults arrested after forcing their way into middle school
OSHKOSH, Wisconsin (WLUK) — Several adults and one juvenile were arrested after they forced their way into an Oshkosh middle school following a fight. Police say the day’s events started with a fight between two students at Merrill Middle School, 108 W. New York Ave. Around 2:15 p.m.,...
WBAY Green Bay
First responders detail “challenging rescue” in Calumet County woods
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - First responders rescued a man who fell in some swampy woods in Calumet County Thursday. The Chilton Fire Department detailed the rescue on Facebook. First responders and firefighters were called to Jefferson Rd Thursday. They hiked a half-mile into a swamp to find the man.
WSAW
Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy conditions caused nearly 70 crashes in Marathon County on Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office between the hours of 6-9 a.m. at least 69 crashes were reported. None of the crashes Tuesday morning were fatal. NewsChannel 7 viewers reported black ice conditions. The...
