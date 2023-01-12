ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Central Wisconsin deputies warn of increase in citations for drivers disobeying bus laws

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sheriff’s Office in central Wisconsin explains that it is experiencing an increase in citations issued for motorists not obeying bus laws. In a Facebook post by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies explain how they have spoken with a few local bus companies, which say roughly 20 violations occur in Marathon County each week.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WLUC

1 dead in fatal Marinette County crash

POUND, Wis. (WLUC) - One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into the ditch, landing on its side according to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office. Marinette County Sheriff deputies responded to a one vehicle crash at 7:18 Saturday morning. The vehicle was smoldering on County Highway B near 9th road.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - January 14, 2023

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday January 14, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
101 WIXX

Teen Accused in Fatal Green Bay Crash Wants Case Moved to Juvenile Court

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 15-year-old girl charged in a high-speed fatal traffic crash was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Now, the defense is seeking to have Sienna Pecore’s case moved to juvenile court before her arraignment is held. Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit-and-run...
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

Drug trafficking suspect held on $250K bond after chase in Marathon County

Investigators seized tens of thousands of dollars in drugs after an alleged fentanyl trafficker led police on a chase on I-39 last week, Marathon County officials said. The Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force and deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department say the arrest took approximately $40,000 in street drugs off the streets. Jacob L. Gould, 33, now faces 16 criminal charges and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau drug trafficker sentenced to 5 years

Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that a Wausau man will spend five years in prison on federal drug charges, the result of an undercover operation in 2021. Kou Yang, 27, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

2 children among injured in Merrill area crash

Two children and an adult were injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash near Merrill. The crash, between a pickup and an SUV, was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of CTH J and Joe Snow Road. An initial investigation shows a 61-year-old man driving the pickup failed to stop, running the stop sign and striking the SUV.
MERRILL, WI
wwisradio.com

Fight Outside Oshkosh School Lands Several Adults and One Student in Jail

(Oshkosh, WI) — A fight outside a school in Oshkosh landed several adults in jail. Police were called to Merrill Middle School in Oshkosh yesterday afternoon. They say two students got into a fight, and then their family members showed-up. Officers took ‘several’ of the adults and one of the students into custody. Other students were kept inside the school until the situation calmed down. There’s no word yet on possible charges.
OSHKOSH, WI
wnmufm.org

Wisconsin pair arrested on drug charges following hotel argument

FOREST COUNTY, WI— Two Wisconsin residents are jailed in Forest County, Wisconsin, after police found drugs in their hotel room. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a hotel on January 2nd just after midnight on a report a man and a woman were fighting. They encountered Thomas Owens, 29, of Fond Du Lac and Amanda West, 21, of Oshkosh.
FOREST COUNTY, WI
abc17news.com

Adults arrested after forcing their way into middle school

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin (WLUK) — Several adults and one juvenile were arrested after they forced their way into an Oshkosh middle school following a fight. Police say the day’s events started with a fight between two students at Merrill Middle School, 108 W. New York Ave. Around 2:15 p.m.,...
OSHKOSH, WI
WSAW

Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy conditions caused nearly 70 crashes in Marathon County on Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office between the hours of 6-9 a.m. at least 69 crashes were reported. None of the crashes Tuesday morning were fatal. NewsChannel 7 viewers reported black ice conditions. The...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy