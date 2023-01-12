MPD warns of carjackers posing as police

The Memphis Police Department issued a public safety announcement Thursday, Jan. 12, regarding a group of carjackers posing as police officers.

According to MPD’s tweet, officers responded to a carjacking at Hilton Hotel, 939 Ridge Lake Boulevard in East Memphis, at 2:26 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

A victim’s vehicle was taken by six male suspects posing as police officers. The armed suspects were in two vehicles.

The victims had minor injuries and were treated on the scene.

It is unclear whether the suspects drove fake or stolen squad cars or if they wore police uniforms. The number of victims also was not provided.

No additional details were provided when The Daily Memphian asked MPD for more information.

“All available information has been released at this time,” a spokesperson wrote. “As additional information becomes available, we will release it on our social media.”

This is an ongoing investigation, MPD said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.