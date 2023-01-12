Read full article on original website
'Much-needed relief': LG&E to lower electric bills soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The people of Louisville have experienced sky-high electric bills following a shocking wave of subzero windchill temperatures, however those days may be over. Louisville Gas & Electric Company has announced due to the price of natural gas lowering and Louisville's weather warming up, customers utility bills...
Wave 3
WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee to be presented with Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News anchor and Louisville native Dawne Gee is one of two recipients who will be presented with the Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award Sunday afternoon. The award recognizes citizens that have dedicated their lives to promoting justice, peace, freedom, non-violence, and civic activism. The...
COVID-19 memorial at Kentucky State Capitol progressing, Beshear says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has given an update on the progress of the COVID-19 memorial being built in Frankfort. The memorial will be placed in Monument Park on the State Capitol grounds and will be built using the Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial Fund. Construction is already underway...
Wave 3
Governor Beshear announces 6 administration appointments; 2 from Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced several leadership appointments within his administration on Friday. Charles Booker and Kennina Porter, both of Louisville, were two of the six appointed to the administration. Mary Elizabeth Bailey, Matt Sawyers, Taylor Payne and Mona Juett were also appointed. “Our commonwealth possesses...
Louisville businessman, local journalist receive 'Freedom Award' during annual Keepers of the Dream celebration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual showcase bringing together the community to celebrate the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. returned to the Kentucky Performing Arts Center for another year. The Keepers of the Dream showcase featured a variety of talent including speakers, poets and musicians who performed tributes...
wdrb.com
State Rep. Rachel Roarx introduces bill to make red light cameras legal in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed after walking across the street in downtown Louisville and police are currently searching for the speeding driver who hit him. It occurred in the heart of downtown Louisville, right near the convention center. Police say the drive of a maroon Dodge Challenger was speeding down Jefferson Street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning and the driver hit a man crossing the crosswalk.
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
wdrb.com
First group graduates from program at Louisville's jail aimed at 'Alternatives to Criminal Thinking'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new program aimed at helping people housed at Louisville's jail make different choices once they're released saw its first group graduate Friday. The "Alternatives to Criminal Thinking" program is targeted toward those ages 18-42 who are considered high-risk at Metro Corrections in downtown Louisville. "It...
WSAZ
Kentucky has a new millionaire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
Wave 3
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Louisville Zoo to host job fair, looking for 'outgoing, highly motivated' individuals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all animal lovers! If you are looking for a job, we've got the perfect one for you. The Louisville Zoo is looking for "outgoing, highly motivated individuals who enjoy working with the public" to fill seasonal positions in a variety of their departments. There are...
wdrb.com
Sneaker convention comes to Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A sneaker convention is hitting the streets in Middletown this weekend. Saturday, January 14 Devin Faulkner of SNKR Culture is hosting a buy, sell and trade event of exclusive sneakers. Faulkner says sneaker lovers can find everything from New Balance to Jordans. Faulnker travels around...
Woodford Reserve extends Derby partnership another 5 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville institutions will be partnered together for the next five years. Woodford Reserve has signed on to be the Kentucky Derby's presenting sponsor through 2027. The deal extends a more than two-decade-long partnership as Woodford Reserve has been the Derby's official bourbon since 1999. The...
Tennessee-born business to open second Louisville location in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Commons will be getting Louisville's second-ever storefront of a Tennessee-based juicing shop. "I Love Juice Bar" will officially open for business on Saturday, Jan. 14, according to a press release. The juice bar offers juices, smoothies, bowls and plenty of vegan and gluten-free options across...
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
Wave 3
LMPD investigates overnight shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating two separate overnight shootings that happened in the Shawnee and Portland neighborhood. Saturday night around 10:57 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of River Park Drive. Officers arrived and found a 17-year-old shot.
wdrb.com
Developer updates plan for massive NuLu Crossing project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the biggest redevelopment projects in the NuLu area in recent years appears to be moving forward. Nick Campisano's real estate investment firm Zyyo filed plans this week for NuLu Crossing, a mixed-use building that will span the 2.5-acre block at 700 E. Main St., the former home of the Service Tanks property.
leoweekly.com
New Monon Trail Coming to New Albany Indiana
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced in his State of the State address Tuesday night that Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources is putting $29.5 million to construct a recreational railroad trail that would span 62.3 miles across southern Indiana. The Monon South Trail, also called the South Monon Freedom Trail, will...
