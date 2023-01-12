Read full article on original website
Almost Half of Homebuyers Who Took Out an Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Regret Doing So
Adjustable-rate mortgages, which offer homebuyers on a budget an initially low interest rate, are making a big comeback. But as financial markets churn and the economy remains shaky, some borrowers are regretting their decision to opt for what many see as a risky gamble. About 43% of those who took...
Hope for rising China demand boosts oil prices near $80
Bullish sentiment about China’s oil demand sent oil prices to their biggest gain since October. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose all five trading days of the week, with its biggest jump a $2.29 gain Wednesday. WTI added $1.47 Friday to close the week at $79.86, up from $73.77 at last Friday’s close and marking an 8% weekly advance. The posted price ended the week at $76.34, according to Plains All American.
BNY Mellon to cut about 3% of staff as Wall Street retrenches
Bank of New York Mellon is planning to lay off about 1,500 staff this year as the U.S. lender says costs will be a top priority for 2023. The reductions account for about 3% of the firm's 51,700 workforce at year end, a person familiar with the matter said. The bank reported revenue of $3.92 billion in its fourth-quarter results Friday, missing analyst estimates.
