Bullish sentiment about China’s oil demand sent oil prices to their biggest gain since October. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose all five trading days of the week, with its biggest jump a $2.29 gain Wednesday. WTI added $1.47 Friday to close the week at $79.86, up from $73.77 at last Friday’s close and marking an 8% weekly advance. The posted price ended the week at $76.34, according to Plains All American.

2 DAYS AGO