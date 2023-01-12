ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

The Battle's End Collective signs another Florida State Quarterback to a deal

By Dustin Lewis
 3 days ago

The Collective has agreed to terms with all three of the Seminoles' returning signal-callers.

A number of players on Florida State's roster have been joining forces with The Battle's End Collective over the last couple of weeks. Recently, the collective acquired its first transfer addition - former South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell - and its first high school signee - five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams.

The moves continued on Thursday as The Battle's End announced it was signing backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker to a deal. Rodemaker served as Florida State's primary backup in 2022 behind star Jordan Travis.

The Georgia native is the third quarterback to agree to terms with TBE. The aforementioned Travis and rising redshirt freshman AJ Duffy have previously partnered with the collective.

One of the most underrated pieces of Florida State's season was a Friday night road win at Louisville. Rodemaker was forced into action after Travis went down in the first half and it didn't look like things were going to go too well for the Seminoles after he tossed an early interception.

Trailing 21-14 at the break, a switch flipped over the final two quarters as Rodemaker completed 5/8 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers. His stat line included a 69-yard completion that came on a rope to Johnny Wilson in the fourth quarter. The two connected in the end zone twice in the final frame to steal a victory from the Cardinals.

Quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz broke down the moment during a recent appearance on Hear The Spear presented by NoleGameday.

"In our room, we talk about prepared. Whether you're the starter, whether you're running scout team, whatever it is, you've got to prepare as if you're going to start," Tokarz said on Hear The Spear. "Tate has been through his share of adversity in his career so far here at Florida State. He's another guy that just refused to quit, refused to give up, takes ownership of the coaching, and then works his best to apply it."

"Leading into that week, I felt like it was one of his better weeks of preparation up until that point of time," Tokarz continued. "When he got out there, he made some plays. A lot of people don't realize it but the first play that he goes into the game, he throws a corner route to Johnny Wilson, and it's a hair off but he's standing in there and just rips it. I think what that shows is just the confidence that he's built within himself, the system, the scheme. The guys around him see that. With Tate, I'm excited to see his continued growth and to see how he can continue to push himself and other guys in our room."

Rodemaker originally signed with Florida State as a member of head coach Mike Norvell's inaugural 2020 recruiting class. He'll enter his fourth season in the quarterback room in 2023 alongside Travis, Duffy, and true freshman Brock Glenn.

During his time in garnet and gold, Rodemaker has appeared in 14 games, with one start, and completed 36/62 passes (58.1%) for 391 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions.

Tallahassee, FL
