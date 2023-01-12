Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:. Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34,...
9 face federal charges for illegal gun possession
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nine face federal illegal gun possession charges in the Southern District of Georgia. The cases stemmed from the Project Safe Neighborhoods which aims to reduce crime by targeting convicted felons who illegally carry guns, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “Convicted felons illegally carrying firearms […]
WRDW-TV
Inmate sentenced for leading local meth empire from behind bars
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In addition to the state sentence a Georgia prison inmate is serving, he’ll face two decades in federal prison for leading an Augusta-area meth ring from behind bars. Magnum Jelani Neely, 38, of Millen, an inmate at Dooly State Prison, was sentenced to 278 months...
Two adults arrested in Aiken County for 'brutal assault' of 17-year-old victim
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office reports deputies there have arrested two adults after an investigation into the "brutal assault" of a 17-year-old juvenile on Jan. 3, 2023. According to the incident report, Aiken County deputies responded to a call of a young man laying naked...
WRDW-TV
Arrested man swallowed razor blade, Aiken County deputies say
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man underwent emergency surgery after swallowing narcotics and a razor blade, plus resisted arrest for allegedly assaulting an elderly relative, according to authorities. According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initially responded to a disturbance call Dec. 21 in the 3100 block of Townsend...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Two Arrested in Drug Investigation
The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office made arrests Tuesday morning in their combined effort to combat the drug distribution in Toombs County. Tuesday morning, Christopher Maurice McKinney, 35, and Karen McKinney, 50, both of Vidalia were arrested. These cases began...
WRDW-TV
Family feud over 4-wheeler leads to gunfire, arrest
WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after a Christmas Day confrontation, according to authorities. According to a report from deputies, four people tried to enter a shed on Weeks Road in Aiken. The owner of the shed told deputies two of the...
wfxg.com
New details about FBI raid of Assembly of Prayer church in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - New details have been released about the FBI raid of an Augusta church back in Summer 2022. In June 2022, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Rd. THE AGENCY ALSO RAIDED ITS SISTER CHURCH, THE HOUSE OF PRAYER IN HINESVILLE. THE DEPARTMENT OF VETERAN AFFAIRS AND FBI CLAIM HOUSE OF PRAYER BIBLE SEMINARIES MADE NUMEROUS FALSE STATEMENTS TO THE VA TO ESTABLISH IT AS AN EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTION AND SECURE REGULAR PAYMENTS.
wtoc.com
Candler Co. Sheriff’s Office faces deputy shortage like many departments nationally
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Across Georgia, law enforcement agencies face a challenge getting and keeping officers. Long-time law enforcement officers can remember when two or three deputies might share a patrol car on different shifts. Now, they have the equipment but nobody to run it. Capt. Justin Wells spends...
Bulloch Co. assistant principal facing battery charge in incident with child retires
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School charged with simple battery involving an incident with a child has retired, according to the Bulloch County Schools. Back in December, the school district announced the superintendent was seeking termination and non-renewal of Patrick Hill’s contract “based on firsthand witness statements and […]
wfxg.com
5 students charged after fight at Harlem High School
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Five students are being charged after a fight at Harlem High School. School officials say Resource Officers and administrators responded to a fight in the school's main hallway near the commons area Friday. After an investigation, the Columbia County School District Police are charging five students for being involved. Officials say the students will also be held accountable according to the Code of Conduct.
wfxg.com
Richmond County Deputies seek stabbing suspect
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of aggravated assault. According to RCSO, the victim was walking near Deans Bridge Road at Milledgeville Road on December 20 when police allege 36-year-old Hassan Hopgood stabbed him with what the victim described as a 6-inch pocket knife.
Military.com
Brawls, Disorder Mar National Guard Boot Camp for Teens
A massive brawl broke out on a parade ground at Fort Gordon in Augusta one afternoon last fall, when about 70 teenage recruits of the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy slugged it out. Some used homemade weapons, including metal shanks, crudely sharpened toothbrushes and tube socks filled with metal padlocks.
WRDW-TV
Police: Brother arrested after shooting 13-year-old sister in Jefferson County
Learn more about damage, safety in aftermath of storms across region. Continuing coverage of a severe weather outbreak that affected the CSRA as well as much of the South. Four people were arrested this week after a 17-year-old was found beaten and lying naked on the side of the road.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway 16-year-old
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a runaway teenager. Officials say Sheresa Smith, 16, left her home after telling her family she was going to the movies with her boyfriend on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s...
WRDW-TV
Dog-mauled boy sends heart-melting message from hospital
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Young dog attack victim Justin Gilstrap underwent surgery Friday, one of many operations he’ll need during a long hospitalization as he recovers from the Columbia County mauling. The 11-year-old remains in good spirits as the community rallies behind him – even recording a video from...
actionnews5.com
‘I love y’all’: Boy gives message from hospital after seriously injured in dog attack
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - An 11-year-old boy in Georgia underwent surgery on Friday as he recovers from injuries suffered in a dog attack. WRDW reports that several dogs attacked Justin Gilstrap as he was riding his bicycle last week, ripping his scalp from his head and causing numerous other injuries.
WRDW-TV
Greenbrier High basketball coach charged after altercation with student
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Greenbrier High’s head girls basketball coach has been released on bond from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office after an altercation during halftime at Friday’s game. The altercation occurred between a student and the coach, Zakeya Goldsberry. Columbia County School District Police charged Goldsberry...
WRDW-TV
Woman recounts terrifying moment of group hit on Olive Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials say two separate cars at the intersection of Olive Road and Eagles Way hit six people Wednesday night, sending multiple to the hospital. Now, a woman standing there when it happened is speaking out. We talked to her about the terrifying moment and how she avoided getting hit herself. The intersection is where LaShawn Vines says her life flashed before her eyes.
Georgia’s own Okefenokee Joe dies in Augusta at 90
GEORGIA (WJBF) – One of America’s most famous naturalists, “Okefenokee Joe” (also known as international country music performer Dick Flood), died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in the Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center in downtown Augusta. According to Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB), Richard “Dick” Flood had turned 90 on Nov. 13 at his home near […]
