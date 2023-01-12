Read full article on original website
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
MLive.com
Michigan State moves on quickly as No. 3 Purdue visits for MLK Day matinee
Michigan State didn’t dwell much on a tough loss to Illinois on Friday night in which it lost a nine-point lead in the second half and saw Malik Hall once again leave the game due to an injury. That’s because as it left Champaign it was looking at another...
MLive.com
Purdue vs. Michigan State college basketball predictions, picks & odds
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. At #3 in the country, the Purdue Boilermakers have been a force in college basketball all season. They are 16-1 overall and their...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Purdue (1/16/2023): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
Grab your popcorn, it’s time for a Monday matinee against Michigan State’s best opponent so far this season. No. 3 Purdue comes to the Breslin Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for a showdown against Michigan State, which had a seven-game win streak snapped on Friday at Illinois.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball beats sloppy Michigan State at raucous Crisler Center
ANN ARBOR -- In front of a large, enthusiastic crowd mostly wearing maize, Round 1 of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry went to the home team. The Michigan women’s basketball team beat Michigan State 70-55 on Saturday afternoon at Crisler Center. Michigan’s Leigha Brown led all players with 17 points...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Illinois
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo thought fatigue hurt the Spartans down the stretch of Friday's 75-66 loss at Illinois. It was MSU's second Big Ten road game in a four-day stretch, having picked up a win at Wisconsin on Tuesday. MSU was in control until a devastating 18-4 run...
MLive.com
Ohio State long snapper transferring to Michigan State
Michigan State is adding more special teams depth through the portal. Ohio State long snapper Mason Arnold announced his transfer commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Saturday. The redshirt freshman entered the portal on Jan. 1, a day after the Buckeyes lost to Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MLive.com
Another Malik Hall injury proves costly for Michigan State vs. Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Michigan State players and coaches this season have repeatedly described the calming affect Malik Hall brings when the senior forward steps onto the court. On Friday night, with , the Spartans could have used a calming influence. But like he has been too often this season, Hall was confined to the bench.
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: Running out of gas vs. Illinois, schedule thoughts
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Some familiar things and some unfamiliar things happened in Michigan State’s Friday night loss to Illinois. For the familiar: Michigan State forward Malik Hall spent the end of the game on the bench after suffering an ankle injury. The unfamiliar: Michigan State didn’t make a...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Northwestern (1/15/23): Free live stream, tipoff time, channel
Michigan will look to rebound from a disheartening overtime loss to Iowa when the Wolverines host Northwestern on Sunday afternoon. Watch Michigan basketball on FuboTV (7-day free trial) Michigan blew a seven-point lead in the final two minutes -- in part due to a four-point play on Iowa’s final possession...
MLive.com
Michigan State fades late as win streak snapped at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Here was Michigan State, once again down by five points in the second half of a back-and-forth Big Ten road game. This time, though, it ran out of heroics late and couldn’t pull off another upset win. Michigan State faded in the final four minutes...
MLive.com
Former 3-star Pioneer receiver Ali Fisher announces Division I transfer decision
Ali Fisher is headed down a new path as a college football player. The former Ann Arbor Pioneer standout announced via his Twitter account on Saturday his decision to transfer from Buffalo to Kent State. Fisher entered the transfer portal on Wednesday after spending his first two college football seasons...
MLive.com
Michigan State settles Title IX lawsuit with former women’s swim and dive team members
Two years after a lawsuit was filed in federal court, Michigan State University reached a settlement with 11 members of the former women’s swimming and diving team. Those athletes were suing to have their program reinstated but settled for the university taking a deeper look at its compliance with Title IX, a federal law that prevents sex-based discrimination and requires schools provide equal athletics opportunities for men and women.
MLive.com
Former Forest Hills Northern, MSU standout drafted to Portland Thorns FC
Former Forest Hills Northern and Michigan State University soccer standout Lauren Kozal will be taking her talents to the professional level next season. The goaltender for the Spartans was selected in the third round (No. 32 overall) in the National Women’s Soccer League draft by the Portland Thorns FC on Thursday. Kozal was a two-time All-American selection during her career at Michigan State and helped the team earn a regular-season Big Ten Conference championship this fall and reached the second round of the 2022 NCAA tournament.
MLive.com
Defense leads the way for Jackson in win over Pioneer
JACKSON -- At times on Friday, the shots just weren’t falling for the Jackson boys basketball team. The Vikings missed their first four shots of the game from the field, struggled through another shooting lull in the second quarter, then another early in the fourth. But what was there,...
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MLive.com
Howell wins title at Jim Dewland Classic, Western second, Portage Central third
PARMA -- Howell won the team title at the 59th Annual Jim Dewland Classic on Saturday, picking up 256.5 points to beat out second-place Western by 53 points. Portage Central took third with 201. The Highlanders stood atop the podium in four weight classes.
MLive.com
‘Best point guard in the state’: Leila Wells leads Chelsea girls to revenge win over Dexter
DEXTER – Tony Scheffler has no doubts about how good Leila Wells is as a basketball player. And the Chelsea girls basketball coach didn’t shy away from giving his star player recognition after the Bulldogs topped rival Dexter, 62-47, on Friday.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball roundup: Saline girls get hot from long distance
The 3-pointers came early and often for Saline’s girls basketball team on Friday. Led by Kate Stemmer, the Hornets used nine 3-point makes to hold off Brownstown Woodhaven 54-41 to move to 10-1 on the year.
MLive.com
See photos as Chelsea sweeps Dexter in girls and boys basketball doubleheader
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The thunderous crowd at Dexter High School kept players on their toes all night. The Dreadnaughts were defeated in a girls and boys basketball doubleheader on Friday, Jan. 13. To start the evening, the girls won 62-47. The boys game was neck and neck until the...
Saginaw High finds hero on bench to beat Arthur Hill
SAGINAW, MI – Elijah Porter does not look the part of a super-hero. But neither did Clark Kent. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
