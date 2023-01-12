ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Truth Teller
3d ago

I have a dollar that says he doesn't have covid, he just didn't want anything to do with that cackling mess. He's probably smarter than that.

Jan Arms
3d ago

who cares?I was caught in the traffic mess on Washtenaw yesterday . all the police crap is waste of state, county & local police resources.

MLive

Kamala Harris zeroes in on climate justice in Ann Arbor

The health of the planet and its people took center stage during Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Ann Arbor. Harris joined Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and University of Michigan professor Kyle Whyte in a conversation on the climate crisis Thursday, Jan. 12, at the university’s Rackham Auditorium.
The Ann Arbor News

Albert Kahn’s designs live throughout Ann Arbor and University of Michigan’s campus

ANN ARBOR, MI - Albert Kahn’s fingerprints are all over hundreds of buildings throughout southeastern Michigan. The German-born architect is perhaps best known for his work with industrialist Henry Ford, building the Ford Motor Company’s massive River Rouge Complex in Dearborn in 1917. The complex, as well as the 30-story Fisher Building in Detroit, are among his constructions recognized as nationally historic places.
Michigan Daily

Peter Chen returns to teach at UMich following not guilty verdict

Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual misconduct. Peter Chen, professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Michigan, has returned to teach at the University after a Washtenaw County jury found him not guilty of criminal sexual conduct. University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen wrote in an...
1470 WFNT

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
michiganradio.org

Ann Arbor's school mask mandate: Parents and a public health expert weigh in

The Ann Arbor Public School district is requiring masks for the first time this school year. The mandate began Monday as students returned from their winter break. In a message to district families and staff, Superintendent Jeanice Swift said the goal is to reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses and keep kids in school. That’s after the district had to close some schools for a day or two in December because too many staff members were sick with flu, colds, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), or COVID.
The Ann Arbor News

This program offers a fast, free path to becoming a child care teacher in Washtenaw County

YPSILANTI, MI - A new program is seeking to remove the cost and time barriers associated with earning a child care certificate or degree. As child care centers in Washtenaw County and across the state seek out employees, including assistant and lead teachers, Eastern Michigan University and Washtenaw Community College are partnering up for the program.
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Union Rec puts twist on American barbeque

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although macaroni and cheese may be its foundation, this Ann Arbor restaurant is putting a Latin twist on its American barbeque. Union Rec, 545 S. Main St., reimagined the former Fingerle Lumber Company space into a bright, festive campground-inspired restaurant that opened in late 2022. Like its industrial-meets-cozy décor, its menu also crashes two concepts together.
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Athletic Club member, avid swimmer, dies in pool while doing laps

A 57-year-old Grosse Pointe Woods man died Sunday while swimming laps at the Detroit Athletic Club, and the organization is investigating what happened. Victor Judnic, a club member, was vice president of engineering firm HNTB, a Lawrence Technological University instructor and a former Michigan Department of Transportation employee, his online death notice said. He also was an avid swimmer, runner, biker and skier. ...
