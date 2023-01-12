The Ann Arbor Public School district is requiring masks for the first time this school year. The mandate began Monday as students returned from their winter break. In a message to district families and staff, Superintendent Jeanice Swift said the goal is to reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses and keep kids in school. That’s after the district had to close some schools for a day or two in December because too many staff members were sick with flu, colds, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), or COVID.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO