Hidalgo County, TX

Troopers apprehend 14 migrants in high-speed pursuit

By Alejandra Yañez
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LEMCA_0kCfE9am00

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers apprehended 14 migrants during a high-speed chase Wednesday near Mission.

The driver was a repeat offender, DPS said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bA2Hw_0kCfE9am00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37e4qf_0kCfE9am00

A video of the incident, provided by Lt. Christopher Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety, revealed law enforcement pursued a Nissan Titan truck on Bentsen Palm Road in Hidalgo County.

During the chase, the driver turned into a residential street with a dead end. During the chase, the driver dropped off a woman on the road to obstruct the patrol unit.

A trooper was able to move the woman from the road and continue chasing the truck. Once they reached the dead end, the driver fled on foot into the brush and 14 migrants were discovered in the vehicle.

Law enforcement pursued the driver on foot and, with the help of a K-9, he was apprehended.

The driver was also previously involved in a May smuggling attempt that resulted in a crash, Olivarez stated. He was charged with evading arrest and two counts of human smuggling.

Related
Sheriff: Woman in San Benito threatened to kill store clerk who denied her beer

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of threatening to kill a store clerk who refused to sell her beer, authorities said. Sonia Maricela Reyes Mendoza, 46, was arrested Thursday on charges of terroristic threat, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. On […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Feds: Pharr woman sentenced after caught trafficking cocaine with husband

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr woman was sentenced to federal prison after she was caught trafficking cocaine with her husband, authorities said. Idalia Guzman, 47, was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to her role in a cross-state cocaine trafficking conspiracy, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and […]
PHARR, TX
Mexican national sentenced for harboring migrants in San Benito

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mexican man illegally residing in San Benito has been sentenced to federal prison for harboring undocumented individuals among other convictions, federal prosecutors said. Early Thursday, Garcia-Torres was ordered to serve 48 months in federal prison. Due to his immigration status, Garcia-Torres is expected to be deported following his imprisonment, […]
SAN BENITO, TX
Coast Guard helicopter rescued 2 RGV boaters this week: What is that like?

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two Rio Grande Valley boaters Monday as their boat began taking on water near Port Mansfield. The night-time rescue prevented the Coast Guard from taking photos, authorities told ValleyCentral. Further, the footage from the helicopter that rescued the two men–ages 59 and 80–was corrupted. […]
PORT MANSFIELD, TX
UTRGV Chess team makes it to President’s Cup

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV Chess Team has advanced to the Final Four yet again. On Jan. 5-8, the team competed in the 2023 Pan-American Intercollegiate Team Chess Championship. UTRGV competed against 44 universities and earned a spot in the Final Four. Both teams placed in the top four with Team A placing third […]
EDINBURG, TX
