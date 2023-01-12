College Bound: Dayton Metro Library providing informative sessions, practice tests

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Metro Library is holding several informative sessions to prepare students and their families for the college process.

Multiple events will be held for prospective high school students and their families looking to further their education into college.

January FAFSA Sessions

On Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Trotwood Branch Library , a session will be held to answer questions about college and career options, plus assistance with completing the FAFSA form.

An additional session will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southeast Branch Library .

Computers will be available for use at the events.

Paying for College

Three events will take place in January and February for students and families to hear from a Sinclair Community College Admission team member.

Miamisburg Branch – Tuesday, Jan. 31

– Tuesday, Jan. 31 Northmont Branch – Tuesday, Feb. 7

– Tuesday, Feb. 7 Main Branch – Tuesday, Feb. 21 in the First Floor Conference Room

The informative sessions on paying for college will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the three branches of the libraries.

ACT/SAT Practice Tests

Students that are interested in taking a practice test for either the ACT or SAT will be given three opportunities in January and February:

Southeast Branch – Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

– Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Northmont Branch – Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

– Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Kettering-Moraine Branch – Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The practice tests will not include the essay portion of the test. Registration is required for the practice test events.

