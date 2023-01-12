Read full article on original website
Related
JCPenney Shopping Mall Anchor is Permanently Closing; Fate of Mall in Question
The shopping mall anchor store is shuttering, and now analysts are questioning the longevity of the mall itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KRON4.com, ScrapeHero.com, and WSBT.com.
'Goonies' House Purchased by New Owner to 'Preserve a Landmark'
This mega fan made his dreams a reality for just over $1.5 million.
The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash
Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
KXLY
A single winning ticket for Friday’s $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing was sold in Maine
One ticket sold in Maine beat the eerie odds of Friday the 13th and is set to claim the Mega Millions jackpot of about $1.35 billion, the lottery said. Friday night’s winning numbers were 30-43-45-46-61 with a Mega Ball of 14. Officials said the estimated annuitized jackpot could be...
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in Connecticut
A major supermarket chain is closing one of its grocery store locations in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, the Price Rite grocery store located at 136 Berlin Road in Cromwell is expected to close by the end of the month. However, a specific closing date has not yet been posted.
KXLY
Ban on Menthols Won’t Push Smokers to Black Market Cigarettes: Study
FRIDAY, Jan. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Despite tobacco industry claims, a new study found that banning menthol-flavored cigarettes did not lead to more people purchasing illicit smokes. Researchers at the University of Waterloo surveyed smokers to study the impact of a menthol cigarette ban in Canada. Smokers of...
KXLY
Fires becoming deadlier as firefighter recruitment wanes
WASHINGTON — Fires feeding off modern materials found in people’s homes are burning faster and becoming deadlier at the same time that fire departments across the country are struggling to retain and recruit firefighters, officials said. Officials with various firefighting-related agencies were in Washington this past week to...
KXLY
US launches online system to seek asylum on Mexican border
SAN DIEGO — The Biden administration has launched an online appointment system for migrants seeking exemptions from pandemic-era limits on asylum — the U.S. government’s latest major step to overhaul border enforcement. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has begun allowing migrants to make appointments up to two...
KXLY
School lawsuits over social media harm face tough legal road
SEATTLE — Like the tobacco, oil, gun, opioid and vaping industries before them, the big U.S. social media companies are now facing lawsuits brought by public entities that seek to hold them accountable for a huge societal problem — in their case, the mental health crisis among youth.
Comments / 0