iheart.com

AMAZING! DOG RESCUED FROM TRAIN TRACKS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA

A dog named Mosha, got her leash caught in a Canada Line train’s door, after her owner made it on board. Luckily, she was not hurt, but ran and hid into the tunnel. "It's any pet owner's worst nightmare," said Constable Amanda Steed with the Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

