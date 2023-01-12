Read full article on original website
Photographs taken of the Titanic wreck indicate that some passengers were dragged to the ocean floor
When the Titanic sank, there were 2,240 passengers and crew on board the ship but only 712 individuals were said to have survived. More than 1500 passengers were reported to have lost their lives when the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. Most of the bodies were never found.
The "Unknown Child" of the Titanic was only identified 100 years after the ship sank
A crewman recovered the body of a 19-month-old toddler from the ocean on 21 April 1912. This was five days after the sinking of the Titanic. At the time of recovery, the sailors on board the recovery ship were shocked that they had pulled out a very young child. The child could only be identified by his physical description and what he wore.
A Driver Was Rescued From A Vehicle Dangling Off A California Cliff?!
Firefighters rescued a man crashed through a railing and was hanging off a cliff in California. Luckily, the driver was rescued in time without any serious injuries! Watch the video above for more details!
AMAZING! DOG RESCUED FROM TRAIN TRACKS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA
A dog named Mosha, got her leash caught in a Canada Line train’s door, after her owner made it on board. Luckily, she was not hurt, but ran and hid into the tunnel. "It's any pet owner's worst nightmare," said Constable Amanda Steed with the Metro Vancouver Transit Police.
