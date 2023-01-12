Read full article on original website
fordcountychronicle.com
Neal Tire & Auto in Gibson City shut down with no warning
GIBSON CITY — Neal Tire & Auto Service permanently shut down its downtown Gibson City service center Wednesday afternoon, with employees notified just hours beforehand and the public only afterward via a sign posted on its door. The Neal Tire location at 125 S. Sangamon Ave. was empty early...
GCMS boys basketball loses 55-28 to Heyworth
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity boys basketball team lost 55-28 to Heyworth on Friday. After baskets by Tyler Wills and Alex Maas gave Heyworth an early 4-0 lead, Seth Kollross made a 3-pointer to cut GCMS’s deficit to 4-3. From there, Heyworth went on a 30-point...
State Police: Motorcyclist killed in Bellflower crash
BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash in Bellflower Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a motorcyclist from the McLean County town of Saybrook, Illinois State Police confirmed. The crash happened on Illinois Highway 54 at State Street. Troopers said 75-year-old Larry Sosamon was stopped on his motorcycle at the intersection when he pulled into the […]
Paxton Police Blotter: 2 men arrested on warrants
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Maurice H. Williams, 62, of Rockford, was arrested on a Winnebago County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence after Paxton police responded to a 911 call at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, from a room where Williams was staying at the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites, 1280 W. Ottawa Road. Upon arrival, police found Williams intoxicated in the room and confirmed that he was wanted on the warrant.
Threatening text message, meth put Paxton man in jail on $250,000 bond
PAXTON — Bond was set at $250,000 Friday for a Paxton man charged with allegedly possessing 15 grams of methamphetamine and threatening in a text message to kill an employee of a state agency and an employee of a private agency that provides social and case work services. Ford...
